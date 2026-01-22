Who will be the next Miss World Philippines 2026?

Who will be the next Miss World Philippines? | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The search for the next bet for the Miss World crown has officially started, as the Miss World Philippines sets the tone for the pageant year with 24 candidates showcasing their beauty, grace, and intelligence on February 3, 2026, in the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It can be remembered that a Cebuana once took home the Miss World crown in 2021, and that was Tracy Maureen Perez.

READ: Tracy Maureen Perez looks back at Miss World journey

And for this year, surprisingly, Cebu will not be represented on the national stage and will miss the chance to win the prestigious crown.

Here are the candidates for this year:

Nicole Kristine Lorzano — Batangas Province

— Batangas Province Carolyn Kean Tuquero — Bauan, Batangas

— Bauan, Batangas Gwen Marie Perion — Bukidnon

— Bukidnon Jayvee Lyn Lorejo — Davao Region

— Davao Region Imani Ja’Asia Quiban-Smith — Filipino Community of Hawaii

— Filipino Community of Hawaii Marizza Delgado — Filipino Community of New York

— Filipino Community of New York Angel Abergas — Filipino Community of Singapore

— Filipino Community of Singapore Margarethe Elize Romano — Filipino Community of the United Kingdom

— Filipino Community of the United Kingdom Valerie Claire West — Ifugao

— Ifugao Christal Briseis Peralta — Iligan City

— Iligan City Ainhize Arboleda — Laguna

— Laguna Anna Carres de Mesa — Manila

— Manila Zoe Gabon — Naga City

— Naga City Cindy Agnes Valencia — Negros Island Region

— Negros Island Region Meridith Bobadilla — Occidental Mindoro

— Occidental Mindoro Ronette Castillo — Oriental Mindoro

— Oriental Mindoro Gabrielle Fuentes Galapia — Pampanga

— Pampanga Asia Simpson — Quezon City

— Quezon City Kiana Henson — Quezon Province

— Quezon Province Lorraine Ojimba — Rizal Province

— Rizal Province Olivia Grace Reilly — Sultan Kudarat

— Sultan Kudarat Cherline Dalangin — Valenzuela City

— Valenzuela City Ansha Jones — Zamboanga City

— Zamboanga City Roveelaine Castillo — Zamboanga Peninsula

The candidates had already shown their prowess in some of the pre-events like the pageant’s press presentation and the Sports Challenge Fast-Track. This allowed pageant fans to get to know more about them with their introduction video, which was uploaded on the Miss World Philippines Facebook page.

And just recently, the candidates were tasked to lobby for an advocacy to the judges during the Beauty with a Purpose Presentation.

READ: Miss World Philippines 2026 ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ semifinalists revealed

Each candidate must choose one advocacy that reflects a commitment to service and empathy and sparks positive change in their community.

One of the judges was Cebuana Miss World 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez.

She shared her own advocacy called “Para kay Nanay,” a loving space for single mothers who withstand life’s challenges.

Among the 24 candidates, who do you think will be Miss World Philippines 2025 Krishnah Marie Gravidez’s successor?

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