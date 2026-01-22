P33-M Megalotto jackpot to be split by 2 bettors from Davao, NCR

PCSO

MANILA, Philippines – Two bettors from Davao del Sur province and the National Capital Region (NCR) would split the P33.3-million jackpot of Wednesday night’s Megalotto 6/45 draw.

In an advisory on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winners, who bought their respective tickets in Davao del Sur and Manila, correctly guessed the winning combination of 28-12-02-15-23-13.

READ: Lotto draw results, January 21, 2026

The winners have one year to claim the P33,350,760.40 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than P10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

READ: Mega Lotto 6/45 draw on Jan. 21 produces 2 jackpot winners

Meanwhile, 92 other bettors won P32,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 2,688 will get P1,000 each for four correct digits; and 39,960 will settle for P30 each for three correct digits.

The 6/45 Megalotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

READ: Cebuano bettor claims ₱288.6-M Grand Lotto Jackpot

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

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