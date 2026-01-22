cdn mobile

P33-M Megalotto jackpot to be split by 2 bettors from Davao, NCR

By: Christopher Lloyd Caliwan - Philippine News Agency January 22,2026 - 02:55 PM
P33-M Megalotto jackpot to be split by 2 bettors from Davao, NCR
PCSO

MANILA, Philippines – Two bettors from Davao del Sur province and the National Capital Region (NCR) would split the P33.3-million jackpot of Wednesday night’s Megalotto 6/45 draw.

In an advisory on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winners, who bought their respective tickets in Davao del Sur and Manila, correctly guessed the winning combination of 28-12-02-15-23-13.

READ: Lotto draw results, January 21, 2026

The winners have one year to claim the P33,350,760.40 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than P10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

READ: Mega Lotto 6/45 draw on Jan. 21 produces 2 jackpot winners

Meanwhile, 92 other bettors won P32,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 2,688 will get P1,000 each for four correct digits; and 39,960 will settle for P30 each for three correct digits.

The 6/45 Megalotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

READ: Cebuano bettor claims ₱288.6-M Grand Lotto Jackpot

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Davao, NCR, P33-M Megalotto Jackpot
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.