Camella celebrates a year of landmark leadership in Philippine real estate

Camella concluded 2025 with sustained expansion, portfolio diversification, and market strength—reinforcing its dominance as a growth driver within the national real estate sector.

Camella is the flagship brand of the Philippines’ largest integrated property developer, Vista Land, providing beautifully designed communities across 49 provinces and 147 key cities and municipalities.

Camella remains dedicated to delivering communities that support the lifelong dream of homeownership while creating long-term value for Filipino families. Its developments are designed to be forever homes for generations, built on a legacy of value.

Geographic expansion and market coverage

Camella expanded its footprint in 2025 by unveiling residential communities in cities and corridors nationwide—targeting locations with improving infrastructure, growing populations, and strong investment fundamentals.

Camella introduced Belfelice in Metro Vigan, Ilocos Sur, marking its entry into a culturally significant, tourism-driven destination, alongside Camella Solano in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, and Arezzo and Sonvielle in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, to address rising demand in North Luzon.

This movement extended into Tarlac, with Lucelia and Soleado and Amandea in Capas, broadening access to communities supported by industrial activity. Granvida further strengthened Central Luzon in Baliwag and Belterre and Solenea in Santa Maria, Bulacan.

Camella launched Tudor Square and Altamira in Tanza and Silang, Cavite, underscoring its presence in high-absorption areas. Azurri in San Juan and Galini in San Pascual, Batangas, including Monteia in Tayabas, Quezon Province, solidified its reach in South Luzon.

Camella advanced its strategy with Orilla in Dumaguete, Negros Oriental; Montevia in Cebu City, Cebu; Aurentia in Butuan, Agusan del Norte; and Courtyard in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, sustaining progress across Visayas and Mindanao.

Portfolio development

To address evolving homebuyer preferences, Camella launched its three-storey residential and mixed-use models, Tiara and Chiara, which provide flexible spaces to accommodate extended families, home-based work, and small- to medium-scale commercial uses.

Camella introduced Belfelice in Metro Vigan, alongside Camella Solano in Nueva Vizcaya, and Arezzo and Sonvielle in Pangasinan, to address the rising demand in North Luzon.

New home models Fiona, Giana, and Hera were introduced to support multigenerational living, reflecting Filipino family dynamics while maintaining functionality, efficiency, and livability. Camella also expanded its lots-only offerings, catering to investors seeking lasting appreciation and phased flexibility. This diversified portfolio enables the company to serve multiple markets while maintaining occupancy, stability, and capital preservation across its communities.

Community relations

Camella maintained consistent engagement with residents and business partners through coordinated national and regional initiatives. National Camella Day marked the continuing relationship with families, while Haraya: A Legacy of Fulfilled Dreams highlighted the role of homeownership in household development.

Camella maintained consistent engagement with residents through initiatives such as National Camella Day, underlining its commitment to the communities it serves.

The year concluded with Christmas Around the Islands with Camella, strengthening partnerships with homeowners and investors through on-ground activations, including the Christmas Lighting Event and the Homecoming Fair.

Synergy, shared successes, and stewardship

Camella’s momentum in the Philippine real estate market was reinforced by its participation in Vista Land platforms, which aligned strategy, sales networks, and sustained synergy across the islands.

At the Sandiwa Sales Conference and Awards 2025, Camella aligned lifestyle and leadership while recognizing excellence among its business partners. This continued at the Lifescapes Expo2025, where its developments were showcased alongside the broader portfolio. VLink, Vista Land’s Sellers Recruitment and Accreditation Program, further supported the enrichment of real estate professionals.

Camella‘s participation and support for Earth Hour emphasized its commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible development across residential communities.

Switching Off for a Sustainable Future underscored the commitment to environmental stewardship, integrating sustainability practices and emphasizing responsible development across residential communities.

Camella recognized the dedication of its business partners through semi-annual sales awards. Alab celebrated strong performance in Luzon and Mega Manila, while Siklab, Liyab, and Dilaab honored real estate professionals in Visayas and Mindanao.

Industry recognition

Camella’s landmark leadership was recognized at the DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025, where it was named Best Mid-Range Developer, underscoring its scale, scope, consistency, and contribution to Philippine real estate.

The DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025 named Camella as Best Mid-Range Developer, underscoring its scale, scope, consistency, and contribution to Philippine real estate.

As it enters the coming year, Camella remains committed to purposeful planning, disciplined development, and extensive expansion, delivering residential communities attuned to tomorrow’s demands while transforming timeless dreams into tangible realities for generations of Filipino families nationwide.

A home for generations

Camella is the flagship brand of the Philippines’ largest integrated property developer, Vista Land, providing beautifully designed communities across 49 provinces and 147 key cities and municipalities.

Camella, the leading and preferred housing brand with the widest geographic reach, builds thriving communities that embody innovation and progress, with family and community life at their center, creating a legacy of value for generations to come.

Know more about the house-and-lot developments, visit www.camella.com.ph and follow @CamellaOfficial.