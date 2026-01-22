Minglanilla rejects Cebu City waste proposal following Binaliw disaster

An aerial view shows the landslide at the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, on January 9, 2026. | Photo by Alan Tangcawan / AFP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minglanilla has firmly rejected any proposal to accept waste from Cebu City following the Binaliw landfill collapse, an industrial disaster now considered as one of the capital’s deadliest.

National and local government officials held a meeting on Thursday, January 22, to discuss short-term solutions to address the garbage crisis in the capital after the tragedy in Binaliw.

Among those present were the Environment and Natural Resources Sec. Raphael Lotilla, Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro, Cebu City Mayor Archival, and Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad.

READ: Binaliw landslide aftermath: Where does the trash go now?

Cebu City still faces challenges in dumping its roughly 600 tons of garbage generated daily after regulators ordered the dumpsite in Binaliw to suspend operations.

The rejected Cebu City Waste proposal

During Thursday’s meeting, officials suggested tapping a landfill at Minglanilla to cater to Cebu City’s garbage. It is a proposal Mayor Enad strongly opposed.

The town will not bear the environmental and social burden of the metropolis’ waste crisis, Enad pointed out in a statement issued shortly after the meeting.

“Transferring the environmental and social burden of a big city like Cebu to a small town like Minglanilla is unreasonable and fundamentally unjust,” he said.

The mayor also brought up that Minglanilla is already struggling with its own waste management, including the cost of hauling its garbage to neighboring Naga City.

READ: Cebu landfill collapse blamed on structural, environmental factors

Accepting solid waste from other localities, like Cebu, he said, would be illogical under the circumstances.

“I raised in the meeting the sentiments of Minglanillahanons against the proposal: manifesto of barangay captains, manifesto of Sangguniang Kabataan leaders, and a signed petition from thousands of residents of Manduang, where the landfill is located,” explained Enad.

READ: Cebu group calls for probe, waste diversion after Binaliw trash slide

Private landfill in Minglanilla

Furthermore, the privately owned landfill in Minglanilla cannot legally operate, according to Enad. He cited the operator’s failure to comply with contractual obligations with the municipal government.

Although the landfill has been closed for three years, the town continues to suffer from its effects, with residual garbage still seeping into rivers and threatening local water sources, said Enad.

“They say the setup would be temporary. But, having experienced it before, and as we continue to experience it now, we in Minglanilla know that the detrimental impact on our environment, and possibly on public health, would be long-term,” added Enad.

In the meantime, the mayor thanked the provincial government for considering Minglanilla’s position and for agreeing to remove the town from the list of possible dumping sites. / ###

READ: Cebu City biodegradable waste must be managed in households

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