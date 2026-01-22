ASEAN 2026: Over 1,000 police deployed as delegates arrive in Bohol

Police and emergency personnel during their send-off ceremony on Wednesday, January 14, for the ASEAN 2026 meetings in Bohol. | Photo courtesy of PNP Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across Bohol as security operations intensify with the arrival of delegates for the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) confirmed that a province-wide security plan is now fully in effect, covering summit venues, major roads, transport routes, hotels, and delegate destinations as the international meetings officially begin in Bohol.

A total of 1,717 security personnel have been deployed, including members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) through the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), with support from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), and other force multipliers.

Heightened security deployment

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, chief of the PRO-7 Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, said the deployment follows more than a year of security planning and coordination, with police forces positioned to secure both official activities and delegate movements throughout the summit period.

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Authorities said security measures include traffic rerouting, heightened police visibility, and close monitoring of delegate arrivals and departures to ensure smooth and uninterrupted movement.

Police personnel have been stationed along key thoroughfares and convergence points to prevent disruptions while maintaining normal traffic flow for residents.

Police also confirmed that uniformed personnel were present during official welcome activities and send-offs, including events in Panglao, as part of efforts to balance tight security with host-province hospitality.

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), under Provincial Director Police Colonel Patricio C. Degay Jr., is overseeing ground operations, with coordination extending to Cebu as summit-related engagements continue in the region.

Intensified security across Central Visayas

Authorities said security measures will remain in place until January 31, covering the full duration of the ASEAN meetings in Central Visayas.

Residents and motorists have been urged to cooperate with traffic rerouting and security protocols as police maintain a heightened alert status.

Police said the deployment aims to ensure the safety of high-level foreign delegates while allowing daily activities in Bohol to continue with minimal disruption.

READ: MAP to assert ‘dynamic’ role in Asean 2026 summit

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