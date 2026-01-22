PMI, Mischka, Assassins with contrasting Sinulog Volleyball Cup wins

L–R Railey Lozada, Jelly Ace Mendoza, and Sherwien Bawang | Sinulog Volleyball Cup photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sinulog Volleyball Cup Open Invitational Tournament officially got underway on Tuesday, January 21, with eight matches played at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Visiting squad PMI Bohol Navigators set the tone in Bracket A action. They edged Amigos in straight sets, 25-23 and 25–21. Railey Lozada powered PMI’s opening-day win. She also earned Player of the Game honors after finishing with 11 kills, six blocks, and three service aces.

Back-to-back wins at the Sinulog Cup

Mischka emerged as one of the busiest teams of the day, pulling off back-to-back victories. They first survived a tight three-set battle against the AJA Spikers, 23–25, 25–23, and 25–8, behind Sherwien Bawang’s all-around showing of seven kills, three blocks, and four service aces.

Mischka then outlasted Amigos in another three-set grind, 24–26, 25–21, and 25–23.

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The AJA Spikers, despite their loss to Mischka, rebounded with a convincing straight-sets win over the Cebu City Niños, 26–16 and 25–22.

Other results

Meanwhile, the Assassins also figured in a three-set thriller, recovering from a first-set setback to defeat the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 23–25, 25–18, and 25–17. Jelly Ace Mendoza led the charge with 13 kills, two blocks, and three service aces.

In other results, Lowkey dealt Amigos their second straight loss with a 25–19, 25–21 victory, while Savouge downed the Assassins, 25–16 and 25–22.

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The Atty. Dico Spikers capped the day by edging Lowkey in a hard-fought three-set match, 23–25, 29–27, and 25–23.

Sinulog Volleyball Cup action resumes on Thursday, January 22, with most of the scheduled matches featuring Bracket B teams.

The tournament champion will receive P100,000, while the runner-up takes home P50,000. The third- and fourth-place finishers will earn P30,000 and P20,000, respectively.

The event is co-organized by the Cebu City Government, the Cebu City Sports Commission, and the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

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