USJ-R falls to NUNS, guns bronze in Rebisco Volleyball 18U Nat’l Finals

USJ-R Lady Jaguars | Rebisco photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars bowed to powerhouse National University Nazareth School (NUNS) Lady Bullpups in the 2025 Rebisco Volleyball 18-Under League National Semifinals on Thursday, January 22, at the Ynares Sports Center in Manila.

The heavily favored Lady Bullpups proved too strong for the reigning Cesafi high school girls grand slam champions, securing a straight-sets win, 25–17, 25–15. Diza Marie Berayo led NUNS’ dominant showing and earned Best Player of the Game honors.

NUNS wasted no time asserting control, jumping to an 8–2 lead in the opening set. USJ-R showed grit and composure, mounting several rallies to close the gap. But the Lady Bullpups consistently found answers to blunt each Jaguar surge.

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Eva Amil and Mary Grace Melendres spearheaded USJ-R’s valiant stand, helping trim the deficit to 11–14 at one point. That would be the closest the Lady Jaguars came, as NUNS soon pulled away to a commanding 22–12 advantage and eventually closed the set despite USJ-R’s late defensive stands

The second set followed a similar scenario, with NUNS dictating the tempo from start to finish to seal the sweep.

Now relegated to the battle for third, the Lady Jaguars are aiming to match their bronze medal finish from last year’s tournament.

READ: Rebisco Volleyball National Finals: USJ-R Lady Jaguars get bronze

Standing in their way are the De La Salle Lipa Lady Archers, who earlier fell in a tight three-set semifinal loss to defending champions Bacolod Tay Tung High School, 26–28, 25–20, 20–25.

USJ-R and De La Salle also met in Pool B action, where the Lady Jaguars absorbed a straight-sets loss on Wednesday.

The battle for third place in the Rebisco Volleyball 18-Under League is underway as of this writing.

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