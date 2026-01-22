Owner of dog beaten to death in Mandaue market to file case

Cooper, a Labrador retriever | 📷: Sergeant Batang Alaska Facebook

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The owner of a dog beaten to death in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City, is determined to file a case against the individual responsible for the killing.

Barangay Captain Dante Borbajo of Canduman, who is also the president of the Association of Barangay Councils, said the dog’s owner and the suspect met on Wednesday, January 21, at the barangay hall.

“Sa ilang meeting kagahapon, ang tag-iya mo-file og kaso. Gusto gyud nila matagaan og hustisya ang ilang iro,” said Borbajo.

Borbajo said the matter remains unsettled. Both parties will meet again on Friday, January 23, at 2 p.m. to determine how the issue will proceed.

READ: Man who beat dog to death to face raps, says LGU

Probing the dog’s death

Based on the initial investigation, Borbajo said the dog’s owner is firm in pursuing legal action despite the suspect’s apology. The suspect reportedly broke down in tears during the barangay hearing.

The dog was a Labrador retriever named Cooper. He was beaten to death in front of a market in Barangay Canduman after the dog allegedly sniffed a box of dried fish at a stall owned by the suspect. Borbajo said a bystander allegedly told the suspect that the dog might be rabid, prompting the attack. The incident happened last week.

The dog, after being beaten to death at the market in Mandaue | 📷: Sergeant Batang Alaska Facebook

According to the dog’s owner, who uses the name Sergeant Batang Alaska on Facebook, Cooper was still on his chain when they checked on him around 11 p.m. However, when they woke up early the next day, the dog was gone. The only thing left behind was the broken chain.

According to accounts gathered by barangay officials, the dog was repeatedly struck, resulting in its death. Borbajo said the dog had come from a nearby residence and managed to reach the market area before the incident occurred.

Cooper’s owner condemned the killing and said she is seeking justice for her dog.

Borbajo said barangay officials will hear both parties again during the scheduled mediation as the owner remains resolute in filing charges against the suspect.///

READ: Man faces rap after beating dog

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