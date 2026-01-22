Jimuel Pacquiao set for Feb. 28 bout in Pierce-Parra undercard

Jimuel Pacquiao | Viva Promotions photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. will see action in his second professional fight on February 28 in the United States.

Viva Promotions made the announcement on Thursday, January 22. The fight will take place in Verona, New York, although Jimuel Pacquiao’s opponent has yet to be named.

The eldest son of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, Jimuel is one of two Pacquiao children who have ventured into the professional boxing ranks, aiming to carve out careers of their own in the sport.

His sibling, Eman Bacosa, has already built a more extensive résumé. Eman sports an eight-fight record with seven wins, four by knockout, and one draw.

Jimuel made his pro debut last November 29 in Temecula, California, settling for a draw against Brendan Lally.

READ: Jimuel Pacquiao pro boxing debut ends in draw

On February 28, he is slated to fight on the undercard of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) International featherweight clash between Elijah Pierce (21–2, 17 KOs) and Lorenzo Parra (23–1–1, 17 KOs).

The same card also features the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver super lightweight title bout between Tobias Green and Bryce Mills.

Coincidentally, Bacosa is also scheduled to fight on the same date, appearing in the undercard of “Kumong Bol-anon 24” at the Tagbilaran City Sports Complex in Bohol under PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

READ: Jimuel Pacquiao shows promise in debut draw, earns Manny’s approval

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