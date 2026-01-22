Talisay City police arrest gunman, alleged mastermind in fatal shooting

The suspects in the fatal shooting that occurred in Talisay City last January 18 | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have arrested two suspects, including an alleged gun-for-hire and the alleged mastermind, in the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old ride-hailing rider in Talisay City, barely three days after the killing.

The Talisay City Police Station identified the victim as alias “Patok.” He was shot dead on Sunday evening, January 18, inside an internet café in Barangay Upper Lawaan 1.

Talisay Police nabbed suspects after hot pursuit

Police arrested the alleged gunman at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 21, following a sustained hot pursuit operation. They identified him as alias “Keith,” a resident of Barangay Lawaan 2, Talisay City,

Later, at around 10:30 p.m, authorities arrested alias “Opaw,” 40, in Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla. The police tagged him as the alleged mastermind behind the killing.

The second arrest was carried out through a joint operation by the Talisay City Police Station and the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station.

Recovered from the possession of “Opaw” were a .45-caliber pistol, a magazine, and live ammunition.

The firearm is now undergoing ballistic examination to determine whether it was used in the shooting.

READ: Talisay man charged after attacking neighbors, police with ice pick

Killing unfolded inside internet café

Based on the police investigation, “Patok” was seated inside an internet café. He was playing a gambling game on his mobile phone when “Keith” allegedly entered the establishment. He shot “Patok” twice in the head.

Despite his injuries, “Patok” reportedly managed to seek help from residents. He ran about 150 meters before collapsing along the road. Responding police officers found him lifeless upon arrival.

Investigators reviewed closed-circuit television footage from the area and corroborated witness accounts. This allowed them to trace the movements of the suspects before and after the shooting.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Homobuno R. Sayon, station commander of Talisay City Police Station, said the combination of CCTV backtracking and witness statements was crucial in identifying both the gunman and the alleged mastermind.

Authorities also recovered a motorcycle, helmet, and slippers from “Keith,” which police believe were used during his escape.

Drug-related angle probed by Talisay City Police

Sayon said investigators are looking into a possible drug-related motive. He noted that the alleged gunman is believed to be a gun-for-hire with links to illegal drugs. The alleged mastermind, meanwhile, is also being investigated for involvement in drug-related activities.

“Initally, sa amoang tan-aw karon, makaingon ta nga drug-related ang maong kaso, base sa amoang pag-imbestigar,” he said on Thursday, January 22.

Police are likewise checking whether the two suspects may be connected to other shooting incidents in neighboring cities and municipalities.

READ: Talisay City police arrest 19-year-old HVI, seize P1.1M shabu in buy-bust

Case considered “solved”

With both suspects now in police custody, authorities considered the case solved, with murder charges set to be filed.

“We consider this as solved na kay arrested na ang suspects, and we are about to file the case na,” Sayon said.

He added that further investigation is ongoing as police gather additional information to strengthen profiles on the suspects’ backgrounds and determine whether they may be linked to other crimes in Cebu.

READ: Bulacan village chief slay: PNP probes dismissed cop, gun-for-hire group

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