Mindoro to headline Eumir Marcial’s boxing promotional debut

Eumir Marcial (left) and Weljon Mindoro (right). | Eumir Marcial’s Facebook page photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is taking a firm step into a new chapter of his boxing career, this time as a promoter.

Marcial will stage his first boxing event, dubbed “El Puño Zamboangueño,” on February 21 in Zamboanga City, with fellow MP Promotions fighter Weljon “Trigger Man” Mindoro headlining the card.

The fight card, mounted in partnership with Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso, will see Mindoro square off against a foreign opponent who has yet to be announced.

READ: Eumir Marcial faces acid test in Pacquiao-Barrios undercard

The 25-year-old Mindoro is regarded as one of the country’s top prospects and one of the few middleweight boxers boasting an unblemished record of 15 wins, all by knockout.

The bout will mark Mindoro’s first fight in the Philippines since 2024, following his stint in the United States under MP Promotions.

During his overseas campaign, Mindoro posted four straight victories against Tyler Goodjohn, Lucas de Abreu, Omar Munguia, and, most recently, Colombia’s Dormedes Potes.

Both Mindoro and Marcial competed in the recent Southeast Asian Games. Mindoro fell short of the gold medal and settled for bronze after being eliminated by Vietnam in the semifinals, while Marcial clinched the Philippines’ lone gold medal in boxing.

READ: Eumir Marcial faces Venezuelan KO artist Colmenares in Thrilla in Manila card

Also featured on the card is Albert Francisco, who is expected to defend his Philippine flyweight title.

Speaking during a recent press conference announcing the event, Marcial said his decision to establish a promotional outfit was driven by his desire to give exposure to lesser-known boxers and emerging prospects. The fight card is expected to feature 10 professional bouts.

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