Council authorizes Jonkie to sign MOA for garbage dumping in Consolacion

Aerial shot of the Binaliw landfill landslide. | CDN Digital File Photo

MANDAUE CITY — The Mandaue City Council has unanimously approved a measure granting Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano the authority to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the temporary hauling and disposal of the city’s garbage in Barangay Garing, Consolacion, following the suspension of operations at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City.

Councilor Joel Seno said the move was intended to address the city’s immediate garbage disposal problem after a trash slide incident at the Binaliw landfill and the issuance of a cease-and-desist order (CDO) by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“This is basically to address the immediate concern. We all know that we have an emergency situation in the aftermath of the trash slide in Barangay Binaliw,” Seno said.

READ: Cebu City ‘garbage crisis’ looms after use of Consolacion dump

He explained that with the closure of the Binaliw facility, the city was forced to look for alternative disposal sites to prevent a potential environmental disaster. Barangay Garing in the Municipality of Consolacion was identified as a temporary solution.

During a special session held on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the council authorized the mayor to enter into a MOA with Infinite Trading, also known as Infinite Hauling Services, which will handle the hauling and disposal of Mandaue City’s garbage in Consolacion.

Under the proposed agreement, the waste hauling and disposal services will cover a fixed period of three months, from January 15 to April 15, 2026. The contract sets a disposal fee of P3.25 per kilogram, VAT exclusive, with payments to be made through weekly billing upon submission of a Statement of Account and payable within 15 calendar days.

A legal opinion issued on the draft MOA stated that the agreement was entered into following the calamity at the Binaliw dumpsite, where a landslide disrupted normal waste disposal operations and posed an immediate and serious threat to public health, safety, and environmental sanitation. The incident resulted in operational constraints and the urgent accumulation of garbage, necessitating immediate government intervention to mitigate further risks to the community.

READ: Minglanilla rejects Cebu City waste proposal following Binaliw disaster

The legal review noted that the MOA is generally responsive to the city’s service requirements, as it ensures the continuous collection and proper disposal of solid waste within Mandaue City. However, it also pointed out that the agreement involves the engagement of a private entity for waste hauling and disposal services funded through public money under the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses, and therefore requires compliance with applicable procurement laws, rules, and regulations.

Seno said the arrangement is a stopgap measure that will last for three months while the city works on a long-term solution to its solid waste management problem.

“This is only a stopgap. Three months ra man na siya. In the meantime, we will look for a long-term solution so that we won’t encounter this kind of problem again,” he said.

The council also approved Mayor Ouano’s Certification of Urgency dated January 20, 2026, which prompted the special session to deliberate on the emergency procurement.

Documents attached to the endorsement include a resolution from the Bids and Awards Committee, a letter from the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office, cost calculations for the hauling and disposal services, and the corresponding purchase order.

Seno emphasized that the council acted unanimously in the interest of public health and environmental safety, warning that failure to act could have resulted in a more serious crisis for the city.

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