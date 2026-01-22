Promising young Cebuano woodpusher seeks support for first international stint

Triton Blue Garcia. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising Cebuano chess prospect Triton Blue Ares Garcia is set to take the biggest step of his young career as he eyes his first international tournament, the Manny Pacquiao International Open, slated next month in General Santos City.

The tournament is part of the 87th Kalilangan Chess Festival and will mark Garcia’s first international outing after a string of fruitful national-level campaigns last year.

However, the 13-year-old’s bid to compete on a bigger stage is challenged by financial constraints. In response, the Bulacao Chess Club (BCC) has launched a fundraising effort to help support Garcia’s participation in the tournament.

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Garcia currently holds a FIDE standard rating of 1749 and has already built an impressive résumé. He captured a bronze medal in the standard competition at last year’s Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte and repeated the feat at the Batang Pinoy National Championships in General Santos City.

On the local scene, Garcia has ruled several tournaments, including the Insular 2100 Open Rapid, Toledo Chess Open, Under-15 Talamban Rapid Tournament, and the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet.

The Manny Pacquiao International Open is among the most cash-rich chess tournaments in the country. The standard individual champion will receive a US$20,000 cash prize, with awards extending up to the 30th placer. The challenger division champion will pocket P100,000, while the three-man team event carries a P300,000 prize pool.

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Prizes are also up for grabs in the open rapid individual, high school rapid, elementary rapid, and Class B rapid categories.

Those interested in supporting Garcia’s campaign may refer to the Bulacao Chess Club’s official post for more details.

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