Osmeña pushes stricter enforcement of Cebu City’s Anti-Noise Ordinance

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Tommy Osmeña is pushing for stricter, 24-hour enforcement of the city’s existing Anti-Noise Ordinance, citing mounting complaints from residents whose work, studies, and daily routines are being disrupted by excessive noise across the city.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, January 22, Osmeña said complaints over excessive noise—particularly from karaoke sessions and late-night gatherings—have surged, affecting thousands of residents who work from home and students who struggle to find quiet spaces to study.

Barangay-level enforcement of the ordinance

Although an existing ordinance to curb excessive noise is already in place, Osmeña said the problem has persisted largely due to uneven enforcement at the barangay level.

He noted that libraries have become overcrowded as students seek refuge from noisy neighborhoods, while workers report being unable to meet job demands because of constant disturbances.

He cited estimates showing that around 100,000 work-from-home employees live in the city, many of whom rely on stable, quiet environments to earn a living.

“We have about 100,000 work-from-home people, and they cannot put food on their plate because the goddamn neighbor doesn’t like to stop his karaoke. Our library is full because students don’t know where to study,” Osmeña said.

READ: Cordova bans karaoke use after 10 p.m.

While acknowledging that strict enforcement was temporarily eased during the holiday season, fiestas, and major events such as Sinulog, Osmeña said the city can no longer delay decisive action.

He stressed that the issue goes beyond inconvenience and directly affects livelihoods, education, and overall urban discipline.

Barangay officials to be held accountable

Under his proposed enforcement approach, barangay officials would be held directly accountable for violations within their areas.

Osmeña said city-provided counterpart funds and incentives given to barangay officials, police personnel, barangay tanods, members of the Lupon Tagapamayapa, and others would be subject to penalties if noise violations persist.

Each violation, he said, could carry a P500 fine per accountable official, creating what he described as a strong deterrent against inaction.

Osmeña emphasized that the city spends billions of pesos annually on incentive-based support to various local personnel—funds that are not mandated by law but granted to encourage performance.

He said these incentives can be withdrawn if officials fail to enforce ordinances, adding that accountability is essential if the city is to function effectively.

“It’s not enforceable unless we make them pay a price, and the only ones who can implement this are the barangay officials. Why is this going to work? We are going to target all the counterpart funds that the city is giving to responders, to policemen, to barangay tanods, lupon. If there is any violation in any barangay, each of these people will get a 500-peso fine for every single violation,” Osmeña said.

Importance of BPOs

The vice mayor also pointed to the economic importance of the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, noting that while tourism provides short-term gains, BPOs generate year-round employment.

He said protecting work-from-home and night-shift employees from excessive noise is critical to sustaining Cebu City’s competitiveness and economic growth.

“The strongest influence in alleviating urban poverty today is the BPO sector. I would like to point that out to you. When a tourist comes in, they contribute to our economy for four days. When a BPO comes in, they create a job 365 days a year. You don’t need a computer to notice the difference between four days and 365,” Osmeña said.

Public hearings before enforcement

To ensure fairness, Osmeña said public hearings will be conducted before the stricter enforcement scheme is implemented.

These hearings will gather input from barangay officials, residents, business owners, and other stakeholders, with the aim of refining enforcement guidelines.

“We will be reasonable. We will listen to the feedback of the people—that’s really important. We can have a hearing for barangay officials, we can have a hearing for others, we will listen to everybody. Why should we shut everyone out? Because it is to our advantage to let people decide that this is a government by the people, not a government by Tommy Osmeña,” he said.

He said possible accommodations include allowing barangays to declare limited one-day exemptions for fiestas or designating specific zones within the city where higher noise levels may be permitted.

However, he stressed that such allowances must be clearly defined and regulated.

READ: Mandaue bans karaoke, videoke sessions on weekdays

Reporting system

Osmeña also outlined plans for a centralized reporting system, including a dedicated hotline where residents can file noise complaints.

Complaints would trigger a response from local officials within a set period, with penalties imposed if no action is taken.

Police assistance would also be integrated into the system to support enforcement and monitoring.

“There will be a central communication system. That’s why the police will be there. There will be a hotline just for that purpose. We will publicize it—call this number to complain. Anyone is entitled to complain, and we will respond to that. We will have a device to tell the local officials to take care of that issue within 48 hours, or you will get fined,” Osmeña said.

“We will have a very quiet city”

He acknowledged criticisms that government agencies have previously failed to enforce the ordinance consistently but said the city is prepared to adjust the approach if necessary.

“If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, we revise,” he said, adding that discipline is a fundamental requirement for a livable city.

Osmeña said the goal is not to suppress celebrations or community life but to strike a balance between merry-making and the right of residents to rest, work, and study in peace.

He said he is prepared to face political backlash to see the enforcement through, expressing hope that public support will push the initiative forward.

“We are going to have a very quiet city,” Osmeña said. “We have to, because there is so much at stake.”

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