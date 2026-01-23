Around 1,000 personnel in Cebu undergo training for ATF

Candle vendors at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu in downtown Cebu City were also those who received training from DOT-7 for the upcoming ASEAN Tourism Forum and Summit. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From taxi drivers to tour guides, close to 1,000 personnel underwent training as part of Cebu’s preparations for the upcoming ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Tourism Forum (ATF) and Summit.

And all of them are now ready to assist the hundreds of delegates, including foreign ministers as well as state leaders, for the series of high-level meetings slated next week, said the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7).

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Ensuring well-trained frontliners is critical to the smooth hosting of the ATF and ASEAN Summit meetings, and this contributes to positioning the region higher on the tourism value spectrum, said Gelena Asis-Dimpas, director of DOT-7.

These personnel formed part of and later became graduates of the agency’s Project HARANA, a capacity-building program concluded in December 2025.

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Graduates of the program include students, university faculty members, and partner organizations from across Central Visayas, who will be deployed to various venues and activity sites in Cebu and Bohol. Project HARANA also included taxi drivers and tourist drivers, candle vendors, and cybersecurity specialists.

According to DOT-7, the volunteers will provide on-the-ground support to members of the organizing committees and task groups directly involved in pre-event preparations and actual event operations.

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Tours

Preparations for tourism excursions for ASEAN delegates are also underway, with the Cebu Provincial government planning to hold tours in iconic locations such as the Bojo River in Aloguinsan, southwestern Cebu.

The Capitol has earlier promised to provide health and emergency services such as ambulances, medical personnel, and first-aid responders to augment the current manpower.

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“Whatever kung unsa among matabang (we can do to help) we’re very open to assist,” said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

The 45th ASEAN Tourism Forum will be held in Cebu from January 27 to February 4, 2026, as a major component of the ASEAN Summit hosted by the Philippines.

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