Osmeña renews call for incinerators amid Cebu City waste disposal woes

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña is reviving calls to allow the use of modern incinerators, arguing that the country’s restrictions have left cities with costly and inefficient waste systems in the wake of the Binaliw landfill collapse.

In a press conference on Thursday, January 22, Osmeña said the problems exposed by the Binaliw incident went beyond a single landfill and reflect deeper structural issues on how garbage would be transported, regulated, and managed.

READ: Minglanilla rejects Cebu City waste proposal following Binaliw disaster

“There are many aspects, but to me, the biggest problem right now, the Philippine government has to pass a law that will allow us to be like other countries and other major cities where you can have an incinerator,” Osmeña said.

Comparisons with other countries

He said the high cost and long travel time involved in hauling waste to distant disposal sites had made urban waste management increasingly unsustainable for Cebu City.

Osmeña contrasted local rules with practices abroad, citing major countries such as Paris and Taipei where incinerators operate near commercial centers.

READ: Binaliw landslide aftermath: Where does the trash go now?

He added that these facilities allow garbage to be disposed of close to where it is generated, significantly reducing transport costs and the need for large numbers of garbage trucks traveling long distances.

Transporting garbage to upland sites like Binaliw, he said, would require far more time and resources compared to nearer disposal areas.

“Why is it in Paris, you can have incinerators in downtown Paris? Why is it in Taipei, you go outside the mall, there’s an incinerator out there. But here in the Philippines, no, no, no. That is so bad,” Osmeña said. “If you want a truck to go to Binaliw, you need 15 trucks just to serve one load of garbage, or something like that.”

READ: Cebu landfill collapse blamed on structural, environmental factors

Osmeña added that the city would spend an estimated P500 million to P700 million annually on waste hauling.

Cost to city services

He added that the money spent on hauling garbage could otherwise go to healthcare, medicines, or jobs.

He warned that proposals to send waste even farther—to places such as Bogo or Aloguinsan—would strain city finances to the point of cutting social programs.

READ: Cebu group calls for probe, waste diversion after Binaliw trash slide

“Patay ta, patay ta (We are really dead or disadvantaged on this one). We’ll cancel all our scholarships, we’ll cancel CHAMP (City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program), we’ll close CCMC, because we have to use Bogo,” he said.

On probing the Binaliw collapse

On the deaths linked to the Binaliw landfill collapse, Osmeña said he would not support a city council-led investigation at this stage, stressing that the incident would involve technical factors beyond the scope of public hearings.

Instead, he called for a detailed assessment by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), with findings explained to local officials in nontechnical terms before policy decisions are made.

READ: Cebu City biodegradable waste must be managed in households

“I’m not in favor of that. The first thing I said, we should get DENR. It’s a technical problem. What some members of the council want to do, call a public hearing. As if the public can tell you what the problem is. I’ve been mayor for so many years. I cannot even tell you what the problem is. What more the ordinary man in the street? It’s a technical problem. The movement, the garbage, the foundation, this and that. You cannot solve that with public hearing,” Osmeña said.

Leasing garbage trucks

Beyond incineration, Osmeña also criticized bureaucratic procurement processes, which he said slowed down garbage collection when vehicles broke down and replacements were delayed by government procedures.

He proposed leasing garbage trucks from private suppliers—complete with drivers and maintenance—as a way to bypass lengthy procurement rules and ensure continuous garbage collection at the barangay level.

READ: Trash slide tragedies, 2000 and 2026

“We can do garbage trucks that way, I was telling Nestor. So we will just lease the garbage trucks, comes with the driver already, and we will just give it to the barangays,” he said. “As long as it’s running, as long as it can carry the load. Di sila kinahanglan og (They would not need the) procurement process, bidding bidding, no more.”

Osmeña said these proposals would reflect the need to rethink long-standing approaches to waste management, stressing that without changes to laws, cities like Cebu would remain constrained by expensive and inefficient alternatives.

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