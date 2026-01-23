Hubo Mass: Faithful reflect on Binaliw tragedy as Fiesta Señor closes

Augustinian friars undress the image of the Santo Niño. | Photo courtesy of Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Faith and environmental responsibility will always go hand in hand, Rev. Fr. Andres Rivera emphasized in his homily during the Holy Mass that capped the 461st Fiesta Señor celebration on Friday, January 23.

As the faithful gathered at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, the priest reflected on the tragedy in Barangay Binaliw, where the collapse of a landfill claimed several workers’ lives on January 8—coinciding with the start of the Fiesta Señor novena.

“Wala sila nangawat, wala silay sala apan sama sila sa mga binilanggo nga ang kagawasan gitabunan sa sagbot ug hugaw sa katilingban (They did not steal, they are innocent, but they are like prisoners whose freedom is buried under our filth),” Rivera said.

READ: Binaliw tragedy: Cebu City Council summons DENR, landfill operator

He urged the public to be mindful of the waste they generated, considering the lack of landfills in Cebu City that could accommodate the city’s garbage following the closure of the Binaliw dumpsite.

“Nalipay ta sa atong kasinatian sa kapistahan. Apan nalipay kaha ang balaang bata sa 300 tons nga basura human sa fiesta? (We enjoyed our experience at the festival. But did the Holy Child enjoy the 300 tons of garbage left after the fiesta?)” he said.

The Binaliw landfill landslide resulted in at least 36 deaths and 18 injuries, as well as casualties from responders, while families continue to cope with the loss of their loved ones.

READ: Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?

Basilica dress code

Rivera also addressed the controversies surrounding the Basilica’s dress code, after notable political figures were seen entering the church premises despite not following the guidelines.

He said the incident resulted from a “failure of coordination,” noting that visits by public officials normally follow a protocol requiring prior coordination with church authorities to ensure compliance with existing rules.

The incidents drew social media flak over the seemingly unfair enforcement, prompting the Basilica to stress it is open to all and that worshippers should show devotion through proper conduct.

READ: Imee Marcos draws flak over Basilica dress code

Hubo rites

Amid recent tragedies and concerns, the Church noted the smooth and successful 461st Fiesta Señor. Rivera reminded the faithful to carry on evangelizing beyond the celebration:

“Human sa fiesta, sugdan nato ang pagbuhat na makalipay sa atong Diyos—ang pagsangyaw ug pagwali sa maayong balita (After the fiesta, let us begin doing what pleases our God—proclaiming and preaching the Good News).”

READ: Sinulog Festival: Of families and their practices paying homage to Sto. Niño

Following the homily, the Hubo rites began, where the image of the Santo Niño is ceremonially disrobed of its fiesta clothes, given a ritual bath, and dressed in simpler garments.

The Hubo, which means “to undress” in Cebuano, is led by the Augustinian friars as they remove the crown, orb, scepter, cape, inner garments and boots of the Holy Child.

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