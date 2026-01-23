Lapu-Lapu City promo videos face online scrutiny over alleged AI use

Lapu-Lapu City’s service promotional videos are under scrutiny after allegations that artificial intelligence (AI) was used in their production. | Screengrabbed photos from Mayor Cindi King Chan/ Facebook

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Promotional campaigns of Lapu-Lapu City’s services have gone viral online, not for their impact on residents but for the alleged use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its materials.

City Mayor Cindi King Chan has posted a series of promotional videos on her Facebook account, with the earliest uploaded on Monday, all having a testimony-style feature.

READ: ChatGPT’s free ride is ending: OpenAI plans to run ads on its chatbot

These tackled updates on the city oval, the creation of a gym in Barangay Canjulao, and most recently, the city’s free dialysis service.

However, netizens have alleged that the individuals featured in the clips appear to be AI-generated, sparking questions about the authenticity of the content.

Online backlash

Mayor Chan captioned one of the videos dated January 20, which focused on the creation of a gym in Brgy. Canjulao, denying that it was AI-generated.

Mayor Cindi King Chan captions one of the promotional videos with “Dili ni AI ha,” denying allegations of AI use. | Screengrabbed photo from Chan/FB

READ: An AI-powered government: Our ‘Hail Mary’ against corruption

This was where the online buzz started, with netizens noting that among the three videos, the first release was met mainly with praise in the comments. But after the caption was posted, it caught wider public attention.

Reactions were mixed with some praising the services offered by the city and saying the issue should not overshadow programs meant to benefit the people.

READ: Opportunities and risks of AI

One netizen wrote, “Tanan nlng himoag issue? We should be grateful and instead mag sigeg nganga mg pasalamat nlng.”

(All things would be made an issue? We should be grateful and instead of opening our mouths and complaining, we should just be grateful.)

Meanwhile, some users called out the alleged use of AI.

As one netizen put it, “Klaro nga pagpang atik sa katawhan (It’s clear that it was just to win over the public),” noting that testimonials should come from real humans, as the use of AI in such materials could be “misleading.”

Several netizens also questioned why the city government would resort to using AI-generated personalities when there are real beneficiaries who could share their genuine experiences.

READ:

“Nabother jud ko nganong gi-AI pa nila na makakuha ra man unta’g real na patients,” one netizen wrote.

(I was really bothered why they used AI when they can really have real patients.)

Users pointed out that using AI-generated testimonies in official promotional content could undermine public trust, especially when the programs being promoted involve sensitive services such as healthcare.

Netizens were quick to notice the alleged use of AI, pointing out the accent and tone of the voices in the testimonials, as well as the features of the individuals featured.

One commented, “Imbis na luha naging matagtiki (Instead of tears it became a boil),” referring to the appearance of one testimonial’s eyes, where the tears seemed unnaturally formed.

Others also noted the Veo logo appearing in the videos. Veo is a generative AI video platform that creates high-definition videos based on user prompts.

As of this writing, Mayor Chan has yet to release a detailed statement addressing the allegations of AI use in the videos, aside from her caption denying it.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP