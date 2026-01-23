Binaliw tragedy: Victims, kin receive food, cash aid from DSWD-7

Families of those affected by the Binaliw landfill landslide receive their AICS cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas. | Photo courtesy of DSWD Field Office 7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Two weeks after the tragedy at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) distributed food and financial aid to the families of the affected workers.

Through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, cash aid amounting to ₱10,000 was given to 10 families from Barangay Binaliw and one resident from Barangay Agsungot.

READ: Binaliw landslide victims receive assistance from gov’t, private sector

Each family received the monetary help intended for food assistance on Tuesday, January 20.

Meanwhile, the agency’s Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD) also distributed family food packs and ready-to-eat food boxes to address their immediate food needs while recovery efforts continue.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

Assessments, aid assured

DSWD Field Office 7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero, along with DRMD Chief Lilibeth Cabiara, previously visited the site to evaluate the situation, oversee ongoing operations, and ensure that immediate assistance is provided to the affected families.

Aside from food, the agency also provided tents for the families staying near the landslide site while search, rescue, and retrieval operations were ongoing.

The DSWD, in coordination with the local government and other concerned agencies, also assured psychosocial support to help the victims and their families cope with the emotional trauma they have experienced from the tragedy.

READ: Hubo Mass: Faithful reflect on Binaliw tragedy as Fiesta Señor closes

Binaliw landslide aftermath

Following the collapse of the Binaliw landfill on January 8, 2026, local authorities have recorded at least 36 deaths and 18 injuries from Prime Waste Solutions Cebu workers.

A volunteer responder was also reported to have died from septic shock after sustaining injuries from the search and rescue operations.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has since issued a cease-and-desist order on the Prime Waste-operated landfill in Binaliw, which has long been flagged for its safety and health risks for both workers and nearby residents.

READ: Binaliw tragedy: Cebu City Council summons DENR, landfill operator

An executive session with the Cebu City Council has been set on January 28, 2026, to discuss the circumstances and necessary responses about the incident.

Expected attendees include the Environmental Management Bureau, Prime Waste Solutions Inc., Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Department of Public Services, and Binaliw Barangay Captain Viviane Ruste. / with a report from Pia Piquero

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