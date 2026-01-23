Cebu City buy-bust: Security guard, 2 others nabbed in Ermita ‘drug den’

Three men were arrested inside a suspected drug den in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on on Thursday afternoon, January 22. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A security guard and two other individuals were arrested after authorities shut down a suspected drug den during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, on Thursday afternoon, January 22.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Special Enforcement Team, together with Carbon Police Station, carried out the operation at around 4:10 p.m. in Sitio Panagdait, leading to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of suspected shabu.

READ: Cebu City buy-busts: Drug den dismantled, 6 nabbed in Punta, Tisa

Three arrested

Authorities identified the alleged drug den maintainer as alias “Jun-Jun,” 31, a porter and resident of the area.

Operatives said Jun-Jun had been under surveillance for about a month following information from a confidential informant and was reportedly disposing of around 30 grams of illegal drugs weekly.

READ: Drug den inside Cotabato gov’t hospital compound dismantled — PDEA

Police records also showed that Jun-Jun had previously been arrested for a drug-related offense in 2014 and was later placed on probation.

Also arrested inside the drug den were two alleged visitors: alias “Roger,” 38, a security guard from Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, and alias “Ceejay,” 34, a waiter from Barangay Tisa.

Drugs seized

Seized during the operation were 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing about 11 grams with an estimated street value of P74,800, along with buy-bust money and assorted drug paraphernalia.

READ: Over P758,00 worth of shabu, 2 guns seized in Calabarzon buy-busts

All seized drug evidence has been submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination.

Meanwhile, the suspects are currently detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City, pending the filing of appropriate drug-related charges.

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