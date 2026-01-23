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Paint War: How the younger generations celebrate sinulog

By: - January 23, 2026

During this year’s Sinulog, it was hard to miss the many young people walking around Cebu with their faces covered in paint.

The celebration of the Sinulog festival is changing with each generation, blending tradition with new ways of celebrating.

Some were laughing, dancing, and greeting strangers with a cheerful “Pit Señor!” For them, the paint was part of the fun and excitement of the festival.

paint

Paint war has slowly become part of how many young people celebrate Sinulog. It usually happens when someone wipes paint onto another person’s face using their hands. Sometimes it is done among friends, sometimes between strangers who meet in the crowd. Often, it is followed by smiles, photos, and shared laughter.

But not everyone enjoys it.

Some festivalgoers say paint war can be uncomfortable, especially when it happens without consent. What may feel playful to one person can feel disrespectful or invasive to another. There are also people who attend Sinulog mainly for prayer and devotion, and for them, unexpected paint on the face can take away from the meaning of the celebration.

paint
paint

Concerns about safety have also appeared on social media. Some posts claim that certain paints used during the festivities caused skin irritation. Others allege that paint was applied using hands mixed with saliva, raising worries about hygiene. While these claims have not been officially confirmed, they have made some people more cautious.

Despite these concerns, paint war continues to be part of Sinulog’s youthful energy. It shows how the festival is changing with each generation, blending tradition with new ways of celebrating.

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