Magis Eagles outlast Baby Warriors despite Cabanero’s 32-point eruption

SHS-AdC players huddle up during a timeout. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) leaned on grit and late-game poise to spoil a monster outing by Nicolai Anlon Cabañero, grinding out a 53–50 win over the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors in the CESAFI Season 25 12-under Basketball Tournament on Thursday night, January 22, at the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus gym.

The Magis Eagles erased an early 11-point hole after trailing 10–21 in the first half, slowly chipping away before finally pulling even at 46-all with 3:40 remaining.

READ: CEC Dragons eye fourth straight win in Cesafi 12-under basketball

SCSC briefly regained control behind Cabañero, who sparked the Baby Warriors to a 50-46 lead with 2:15 left. But just as SCSC appeared poised to close it out, SHS-AdC 6-foot-1 forward Kirby Flinn Collado took over on the defensive end, anchoring the paint and hauling in crucial rebounds down the stretch.

Back-to-back baskets by Matthew Glorin Delamide and Collado tied the contest at 50-all, while the Magis Eagles forced costly turnovers as the clock ticked down.

READ: USJ-R, CEC open Cesafi 25 12-under league with lopsided wins

Momentum fully swung when Cabañero was whistled for an offensive foul with 39.3 seconds left, costing SCSC a key possession. Moments later, he was called for another foul that sent LJ Carl Calooy to the line. Calooy split his free throws to give SHS-AdC a slim 51–50 edge.

The Baby Warriors still had a chance, but Cabañero missed a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds remaining. SCSC fouled Delamide, who missed both free throws, but Collado again came up big by securing the rebound. Fouled on the play, Collado calmly sank both free throws before coming up with a steal to seal the win.

SHS-AdC improved to 3–1, while SCSC slipped to an even 2–2 slate.

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Delamide finished with 11 points for the Magis Eagles, while Calooy added eight. Cabañero was the lone bright spot for SCSC, pouring in 32 of his team’s 50 points.

CEC goes 4–0

In the other game, defending champion Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons stayed perfect with a dominant 71–35 rout of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

Breyjan Sacis led CEC with a game-high 10 points, while Amievo Lastimosa chipped in eight. Perseus Berame and Shariff Jhailil Samad added seven points apiece as the Dragons moved to 4–0.

READ: NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, short-handed Thunder rout Bucks

Aeon Viktor Villacarlos scored eight points for DBTC, with Liam Khael Abellanosa adding seven, as the Greywolves remained winless after four games.

Also on Thursday, the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats crushed the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 71–35.

Reyne Tuguib topscored with 14 points, while Johnny Rossi added eight as CIT-U evened its record at 2–2. USJ-R dropped to 1–3 despite a 14-point effort from Charl Macapaz.

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