Every January, Cebu comes alive with drums, dance, and devotion as millions cry “Pit Señor!” during the Sinulog. To outsiders, the sight of devotees bowing before the image of the Santo Niño—the Child Jesus—often raises an old question: Do Catholics worship idols?

In Sinulog, theology dances—and doctrine takes flesh.

The Catholic Church has answered this question for centuries, most clearly in the Second Council of Nicaea (787 AD). Sinulog, far from contradicting that teaching, actually embodies it.

Sinulog and the heart of Catholic devotion

At the center of Sinulog is not the statue itself, but Jesus Christ, remembered and celebrated through the image of the Santo Niño. The wooden image is not believed to possess power on its own. Instead, it serves as a visible sign pointing to an invisible reality: God who became human.

This understanding goes back to the Church’s teaching during the Iconoclastic Controversy, when some accused Christians of idolatry for using images. The Second Council of Nicaea clarified that Catholics distinguish between worship and veneration—a distinction clearly visible in Sinulog practices.

Latria vs. Proskynesis, lived out in Sinulog

The council taught that: Latria (true worship or adoration) is given to God alone. Proskynesis (veneration or reverent honor) may be offered to sacred images, with the honor passing to the one represented.

Photo by Martin Pastor

During Sinulog, devotees dance, touch, kiss, or lift images of the Santo Niño—not because they believe the statue is God, but because the image draws them closer to Christ Himself. The devotion does not stop at the image; it passes beyond it.

In fact, the central acts of worship during Sinulog—the Mass, the Eucharist, and communal prayer—are always directed to God alone. The image accompanies worship; it does not replace it.

Why the Santo Niño can be depicted

The council defended sacred images precisely because of the Incarnation. God did not remain distant or invisible. He took on flesh, became a child, and walked among people. If Christ truly became human, then His humanity can be shown, remembered, and honored.

Sinulog’s devotion to the Santo Niño highlights this truth: God is not an abstract idea, but a God who entered history. Honoring the image of the Child Jesus affirms—not denies—Christian belief.

Photo by Martin Pastor

Processions, dancing, and public faith. When Sinulog dancers move in rhythm, they are not performing for an idol. They are offering a cultural prayer, a bodily expression of faith shaped by Cebuano history. The movement itself tells a story of gratitude, healing, repentance, and hope—faith passed on through generations.

This aligns with Nicaea II’s insistence that sacred images and gestures are not “idle tales,” but tools that teach, remind, and guard the faith against misunderstanding.

Not idol worship, but incarnational faith

The Second Council of Nicaea warned that rejecting all images risks emptying Christianity of its incarnational core. Sinulog shows the opposite: faith rooted in history, culture, and lived experience, yet anchored in the worship of God alone.

Photo by Martin Pastor

So when the question arises during Sinulog—“Do Catholics worship idols?”—the festival itself answers:

No. Cebuanos worship God alone, and they venerate the Santo Niño as a sign that God once became a child, walked among His people, and remains present in their lives.

In Sinulog, theology dances—and doctrine takes flesh.