USJ-R Lady Jaguars claim 4th place, NUNS clinch title

USJ-R Lady Jaguars. | Rebisco photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars closed their 2026 Rebisco Volleyball League 18-Under National Finals campaign in fourth place after bowing to De La Salle Lipa in a four-set Battle-for-Third showdown on Thursday, January 22, at the Ynares Sports Center in Manila.

The Lady Jaguars, last year’s bronze medalists, once again ran into a tough De La Salle squad that had also beaten them in their final Pool B match earlier in the week.

READ: Cebu volleyball stars: USJ-R Lady Jaguars march to Rebisco Nat’l Finals semis

Still, the Cesafi high school girls grand slam champions showed grit, pushing the favored La Salle side in a competitive four-set duel, 25-21, 22-25, 11-25, 21-25.

Under multi-titled head coach Roldan Potot, USJ-R shook off a slow start in the opening set, erasing a 2-7 deficit behind a strong 15-point turnaround that put them ahead, 17-13.

The Lady Jaguars maintained control the rest of the way, stretching their lead to four before Eva Amil capped the set with a decisive outside hit for the 25-21 win.

READ: Iligan NHS halts USJ-R Lady Jaguars’ streak in Rebisco Nationals

Momentum swung in the second set as USJ-R, despite an early 9-5 lead, struggled with unforced errors. De La Salle gradually found its rhythm and pulled ahead, 15-12.

The Lady Jaguars responded with a late rally to regain a 19-17 advantage, but the set turned into a tight finish. With De La Salle at set point, 24-20, a middle attack by Melendres was denied at the net, allowing La Salle to take the set and even the match at one set apiece.

READ: PVL: New format awaits leaner All-Filipino tournament

De La Salle seized full control in the third set, racing to an 8-2 start behind service aces and sharp attacks. The La Salle squad ballooned the lead to as much as 15, closing the frame at 25-11 in a near-repeat of their dominant pool stage win over USJ-R.

The fourth set proved more competitive, with the Lady Jaguars trading points with La Salle, but the latter held steady in the closing stretch to seal the match and secure third place.

READ: Cesafi volleyball: Lady Jaguars complete grand slam as UC boys defend crown

In the championship match, the National University Nazareth School (NUNS) Lady Bullpups captured the title by dethroning the Bacolod Tay Tung High School Thunderbolts in straight sets, 25-15, 29-27, 25-20.

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