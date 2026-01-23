Cesafi 25 15U basketball hoop wars go to UV Main Campus on Saturday 

CIT-U and BC Cheetahs players battle for a rebound at the Cesafi 25 15U basketball season. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 15-under basketball tournament returns to the University of the Visayas (UV) Main Campus Gymnasium on Saturday, January 24.

Four games will be featured at the Green Lancers’ home court, bannered by the Cesafi 15U defending champions, the UV Baby Lancers, taking on the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs at 3 p.m.

The Green Lancers are undefeated in five games, putting themselves at the top of the team standings. Contrastingly, the Jaguar Cubs are looking for their first win in their fifth game tomorrow, as they remained winless in the previous four outings. Their game is at 3 p.m.

READ: Cesafi season 25: UV Green Lancers claim historic 17th title

In their previous outing, UV narrowly defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 48–43, last January 20.

In the opening match at 1 PM, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will play against the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors. SHS-AdC holds a 1–3 slate, while SCSC has a 1–4 record.

Other must-watch Cesafi 25 games

Also a must-watch is the game between potential contenders Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats against USPF Baby Panthers at 2 p.m.

CIT-U ties UV at the top spot of the team standings with their own 5–0 (win-loss) record, while USPF has a 3–1 slate and guns for a bounce-back win. CIT-U grabbed an easy 76–43 victory against the Benedicto College Cheetahs last January 20.

READ: USJ-R, CEC open Cesafi 25 12-under league with lopsided wins

Besides CIT-U’s and USPF’s showdown, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons are eyeing their fourth win in five games as they square off with the Cheetahs at 4 p.m.

CEC previously defeated the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves 59–32.

The Cheetahs currently hold a 2–2 slate in the team standings.

READ: Gilas squads turn back gritty home sides to win golds

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