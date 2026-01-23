Cesafi Season 25 volleyball: Final Four fires up Saturday
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The road to the championship narrows this Saturday as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation (Cesafi) Season 25 collegiate volleyball tournament rolls into its do-or-die Final Four at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Gym in Lahug.
Four familiar contenders in both the women’s and men’s divisions remain standing, each one fighting for a spot in the finals set on Sunday, January 25.
READ: USJ-R Lady Jaguars claim 4th place, NUNS clinch title
In the women’s division, reigning champion and top seed University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors enter as the team to beat when they face fourth-seeded University of Cebu (UC) Main Lady Webmasters at 9 a.m. USC has looked every bit the favorite all season, but UC has nothing to lose and everything to gain.
The other women’s semifinal pits two battle-tested squads against each other, as second-seeded University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars clash with third-seeded host University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers.
READ: PVL: New format awaits leaner All-Filipino tournament
USJ-R, the inaugural V-League Visayas women’s champions, bring momentum and confidence, while USPF aims to finally break through after settling for runner-up honors last season.
Over in the men’s division, defending champion University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters headline the late match at 3 p.m. against former titleholders Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats.
READ: Cesafi volleyball: Lady Jaguars complete grand slam as UC boys defend crown
Earlier at 1:30 p.m., another classic rivalry takes center stage as former champions USJ-R Jaguars collide with USPF Panthers. Both squads have shown flashes of dominance, setting up their own exciting semifinals clash.
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