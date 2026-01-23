Kenneth Llover named GAB ‘Boxer of the Month’

Kenneth Llover | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kenneth “Lover Boy” Llover has earned top billing from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) after being named its Boxer of the Month for January.

The GerryPens Promotions standout, mentored by two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, is the latest pug to receive the monthly recognition in GAB’s official ratings.

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Llover sealed the citation following his emphatic title defense against Chinese fighter Ayati Sailike in Tokoname, Japan, where he scored a second-round knockout to retain his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight crown.

The win capped a flawless 2025 campaign for Llover, who went a perfect 4-0 for the year, all by knockout. His dominant run included victories in Kyrgyzstan and on home soil in the Philippines, further strengthening his case as one of the country’s rising boxing forces.

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With his recent performances, Llover is expected to climb from his current world rankings of No. 5 in the IBF bantamweight division, No. 9 in the WBC, and No. 10 in the WBA as the year unfolds.

Also earning GAB recognition this month were Joseph Sumabong and Shane Gentallan of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, along with world-rated contenders Joey Canoy, Vic Saludar, Arvin Magramo, Miel Fajardo, Vince Paras, Arlando Senoc, Charly Suarez, Criztian Pitt Laurente, and Jay-R Raquinel, among others.

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