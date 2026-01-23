Sandiganbayan to check QC detention dorm of Bong Revilla, others

AWKWARD TIME FOR FRIENDS. Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla (in white) leads the law enforcement team that brought former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. to the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, hours after the latter’s surrender. | Photo by Grig C. Montegrande

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan is set to check the male detention dormitory of the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, where former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. is held in connection with the alleged anomalous P92.8-million flood control project in Bulacan.

Consequently, Revilla will remain in detention in the Payatas jail pending his camp’s appeal seeking his transfer to the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial facility.

Revilla appeared before the anti-graft court’s Third Division on Friday morning, January 23, for his scheduled pretrial and arraignment, but these were deferred to Feb. 9.

READ: Sandigan defers arraignment of Bong Revilla, 6 others

He is facing charges of graft and malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents before the Sandiganbayan’s Fourth and Third Divisions, respectively.

Aside from the former senator, those accused in the case include Department of Public Works and Highways Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office engineers Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, Arjay Domasig, and Emelita Capistrano Juat; accountant Juanito Mendoza; and cashier Christina Mae del Rosario Pineda.

READ: Sandiganbayan orders Bong Revilla jailed at Quezon City Jail in Payatas

The former senator is currently undergoing a seven-day quarantine. This is part of standard health protocols for new detainees.

Only after completing this procedure may Bong Revilla possibly be placed in the detention cell housing seven DPWH officials from Mimaropa, who were also detained in connection with an allegedly anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. /das

READ: Bong Revilla turned over 21 firearms upon surrender – DILG chief

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