NPF Academy’s ‘Quest for Champions’ amateur card unfolds Saturday

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eleven amateur bouts are lined up as the Noy Pacing Flores (NPF) Boxing Academy stages the 19th edition of its grassroots event, “Quest for Champions,” this Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the academy’s gym in Mandaue City.

The regular amateur card continues to serve as a showcase for Cebu’s rising boxing prospects.

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Trainer Brix Flores

NPF Boxing Academy chief trainer Brix Flores is once again spearheading the event, with support from former world champion Morris East, Neil John Tabanao, and Australian promoter Gary Connolly.

Headlining the card is a matchup between amateur standouts John Eronico and James Blanco in the 51-kilogram class.

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John Eronico

Eronico is coming off a gold-medal performance in the Batang Pinoy boxing tournament held in General Santos City last October, while Blanco also captured gold in the Sandugo boxing competition in Bohol.

The undercard features 10 bouts highlighting some of Cebu’s top amateur talents. Marvin Villafuerte takes on Ken Villanueva, Jemrex Boncales faces Gayle Pasigha, and John Rio Joren squares off against Kalvin Dalompines.

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Quiñahan vs Layag

Also on the card, David Val Quiñahan battles Lel Layag, Berjune Retavale meets Paul Tan, and Joebert Boncales clashes with Geokent Alburo.

Rounding out the lineup are bouts between Jorlie Borgador and Janpaul Barret, Jerson Inon and July Aro, Jeffrey Galo and Jaycob Pedrano, and Vince Cabal versus Paulvin Saplidan.

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