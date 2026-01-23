Multiple impeach raps vs top PH officials hint at political instability

Sen. JV Ejercito — Photo from JV Ejercito/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The filing of multiple, simultaneous impeachment complaints against the two highest government officials in the Philippines could signal political instability, warned Sen. JV Ejercito.

At a virtual press conference on Friday, Sen. Ejercito emphasized the need for the Philippines to showcase something positive internationally.

“Whether we are in favor of the impeachment or not — whether it involves the president or the vice president — it is our constitutional duty to hear the impeachment. It is constitutional. I am just expressing my frustration over the implications this could bring. If the impeachment of both pushes through, it would really paint a bad picture of us internationally. It would project political instability,” said Ejercito.

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“We already have a flood control scandal, and now there are impeachment issues as well. There’s nothing positive to look forward to. Accountability is fine — those who are responsible and those who committed wrongdoing really need to be held to account, or issued show-cause orders — but we also need to show results. We have to showcase to the world that we are still doing something positive for the country,” he added.

READ: Sara Duterte: Impeachment move just ‘fundraising’ among solons

On Jan. 19, lawyer Andre de Jesus filed the first formal impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In his 14-page complaint, de Jesus mentioned six grounds for his complaint, which he said merits culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte herself has acknowledged that she anticipates a new impeachment complaint being filed against her, describing it as potentially politically motivated or used by some members of the House of Representatives. /das

READ: Adiong: Impeachment case vs Marcos must be backed by facts, not rumors

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