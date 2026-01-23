Cebu Provincial Capitol launches agri-fishery livelihood programs

This is the Tugbong Tabo at the Plaza Sugbo in Cebu City. Here, the produce of farmers from the city’s upland barangays is sold at a lower price. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In an effort to boost food security and agricultural recovery in the province, the Cebu Provincial Capitol launched three agriculture and livelihood programs on Thursday, January 22.

Food Always in the Home (FAITH)

For northern Cebu, there is the Food Always in the Home (FAITH) program. Launched in Danao City, FAITH aims to provide immediate and long-term livelihood support for farmers and fisherfolk. This is done in response to the rising poverty rates in the province due to recent disasters.

According to the Capitol Public Information Office, FAITH beneficiaries from the 4th and 5th districts have received seedlings and livestock. These are intended for both home food production as well as income opportunities.

READ: DA-7: Sept. 30 earthquake causes P171M damage to Cebu’s agricultural sector

Agrilink Cebu

Another program launched was Agrilink Cebu. This online livelihood program, created by the Capitol’s Information and Communications Technology Office, connects local producers directly with buyers.

The Agrilink platform allows farmers and fisherfolk to post the products they have, while buyers can share what they need. Such a dynamic allows them to deal with each other directly and lessen the role of middlemen.

Two service vans are provided to carry farm and fishery products from farms and coastal communities to buyers and major markets. This service helps prevent spoilage and ensures that fresh produce is efficiently delivered to consumers.

READ: Baricuatro eyes ‘Pagkaon Alang sa Masa’ as Cebu’s new food strategy

Meanwhile, Governor Pam Baricuatro has also assured that the development of more farm-to-market roads in the future will improve local producers’ market access.

For Fiscal Year 2025, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has listed at least 45 farm-to-market road projects in Cebu. According to public reports, completed projects include the Vegetable Highway Road Section (Carcar City) and the project in Barangay Nug-as (Alcoy).

READ: M Lhuillier bridging help and hope to the victims of Bogo City earthquake and Cebu Typhoon Tino

The Capitol’s Adopt-a-Farm Program

Through an executive order, Baricuatro institutionalized the Provincial Agriculture and Fishery Conservation and Development Council.

Chaired by the governor, the council unites government agencies, farmers, fishers, the private sector, and academe to guide policy-making, protect land and marine resources, and promote climate-smart practices in the agri-fishery industry.

Another executive order was issued to establish the Adopt-a-Farm Program to assist the rehabilitation efforts of farmlands damaged by the September 30 earthquake and Typhoon Tino. These two disasters disrupted food production and rural livelihoods across the province.

READ: No risk of food shortage after Typhoon Tino – Cebu City Agriculturist

The program allows public and private sector partners, academic institutions, and civil society groups to provide direct help to affected farms. These are done through land preparation, restoration, and repair of irrigation systems and farm roads.

Benefactors may supply seeds, fertilizers, farm tools, and equipment. They may also help farmers and fisherfolk sustain their livelihoods through loans, insurance, and market access.

The DA in Central Visayas earlier reported that the earthquake alone caused an estimated ₱171 million worth of damage to northern Cebu’s agricultural sector, mostly affecting poultry, livestock, and government and private agricultural facilities.

READ: Ouano backs Gov. Pam, vows support for Capitol programs

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