Ex-convict gunned down while eating along Mambaling roadside

Personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) responded to a reported shooting incident in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, in the early hours of Friday, January 23. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An ex-convict was shot dead in the early hours of Friday by an unidentified gunman while eating along a roadside in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2:05 a.m. in Sitio Huyong-huyong.

Barangay officials alerted authorities, prompting responding police personnel to rush to the area.

By the time officers arrived, the victim had already been transported by ambulance to the Cebu City Medical Center. He was later declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

READ: Ex-convict shot dead in Mambaling, police after person of interest

Ex-convict shot dead while eating

The victim was identified by police as Jason Lendio Yuson. He was of legal age, single, jobless, an ex-convict, and a resident of the area.

Initial investigation showed that Yuson was seated and eating by the Mambaling roadside when a man — described as wearing a black hooded jacket and maong pants — suddenly approached and shot him twice.

The gunman immediately fled the scene after the attack, police said.

Investigators recovered two fired cartridge cases believed to be from a .45-caliber firearm. They also found a silver cellular phone near the victim.

The spent shells were also submitted for ballistic examination.

READ: Ex-convict shot dead while crossing V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City

Probe ongoing

As of this writing, police said a follow-up investigation is ongoing to establish the motive behind the killing, identify the suspect, and determine whether the victim’s background may have been connected to the shooting.

Authorities urged anyone with information that could help identify or locate the gunman to coordinate with police as the investigation continues.

READ: 2 ex-convict brothers nabbed in Lucena drug bust

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP