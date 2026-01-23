Dinagyang 2026: City mayor lifts ‘liquor curfew’ after public clamor

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas-Chu has ordered the lifting of the liquor curfew during the height of the Dinagyang Festival, which is celebrated from January 23 to 26, 2026. The Dinagyang Tribe Competition kicked off at the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand during the Dinagyang Festival 2026 on January 10. (Photos by Ian Paul Cordero)

ILOILO CITY — City Mayor Raisa Treñas-Chu scrapped the “liquor curfew” at the height of the Dinagyang Festival, after considering the appeals from festivalgoers and the business community.

The mayor, in a statement on Friday, said there will be no curfew on the sale and public consumption of alcoholic beverages from January 23 to 26 — the period covering the festival’s main events.

Treñas-Chu said, “We hear you! During Dinagyang Festival 2026, there will be no curfew on drinking.”

She explained that the decision came after receiving “madamo nga pangabay” (numerous requests) from residents, visitors, and members of the local business sector.

Treñas-Chu said the move is consistent with Executive Order No. 2022-049-C, which already permits the public consumption of “subdued beverages” in Iloilo City until 4 a.m., subject to existing rules and enforcement measures. The city government, she added, opted to fully suspend the curfew for the four-day festival to support Dinagyang activities and related economic gains.

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Earlier, the city announced stricter liquor controls for the celebration. An executive order issued on January 21 limited the sale and public consumption of alcoholic beverages to between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. from January 22 to 26, 2026, while retaining the longstanding ban on liquor for minors.

That earlier order also authorized the Business Permits and Licensing Division, the Task Force on Morals and Values Formation, and the Iloilo City Police Office to carry out random inspections of bars, restaurants, and other establishments.

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Despite the suspension of the curfew, the mayor assured the public that safety and order remain priorities. “Our police are ready to ensure that peace and order are maintained in our city.”

Dinagyang, one of the country’s largest religious and cultural festivals, annually draws thousands of visitors to Iloilo City and provides a significant boost to tourism and local businesses./coa