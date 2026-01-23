A Promise in Paradise: The Brides at Triton brings global creativity to Cebu

For five years now, The Brides at Triton has steadily grown into more than just a wedding showcase. What began as a carefully curated event for couples planning their big day has evolved into a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and world-class experiences, all set within the lush backdrop of Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark.

The Brides at Triton 2026 will happen on March 21 to 22, 2026, at the Triton Grand Ballroom, Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark.

This year’s edition, themed Promise in Paradise, carries deeper meaning as it marks a milestone for the event. According to Christian Luague, Director of Sales at Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, the fifth year is a moment of reflection and reinvention.

“This year is especially meaningful for us because we are celebrating five years of The Brides at Triton. What we began as a wedding showcase has now become a source of inspiration for creativity and collaboration,” Luague shared in the exclusive press conference held last January 21, 2026.

Photo from Jpark Island Facebook Page

At its core, Promise in Paradise reflects Jpark’s philosophy of care. It is the idea that love, when surrounded by thoughtful service and genuine attention, is given the space to bloom deeply. That same philosophy is evident in how the event has grown year after year, always adding new dimensions to elevate both the experience and the industry it serves.

Couples can expect a more immersive bridal journey this year, with a glimpse of Jpark’s Marcella Pavilion and an expanded roster of exhibitors and partner vendors. Senior Sales Manager Jhed Ombos noted that the event is shaping up to be more grand than ever, with plans for additional booths and a more dynamic layout that brings everything together in one space.

“We want to give couples an experience where everything is in one place. It is about bringing families and loved ones together, even those coming from different parts of the world,” Ombos said.

That sense of togetherness is also reflected in how Jpark continues to evolve its offerings, from thoughtfully designed wedding packages to unique touches such as pet-friendly accommodations. The resort has even converted a suite into a dedicated paw suite for couples who wish to include their pets in their celebration, with discussions underway for what could become Cebu’s first pet wedding in the coming years.

What to expect for the Brides at Triton 2026

A global creative lens, rooted in Filipino artistry is what truly sets The Brides at Triton 2026 apart from its previous iterations. Its collaboration with the International Fashion and Arts Weekend, or IFAW introduces a global creative perspective while firmly placing Filipino artistry at the center of the experience.

Limuel Vilela of Couronne International Inc. described the collaboration as a shared commitment to raising the standard of Cebu’s biggest bridal event. “This partnership reflects our goal to bring global experience to Cebu’s biggest bridal showcase. It is a platform that highlights Filipino artistry while embracing the culture and scale of a world-class show,” Vilela said.

Photo from Jpark Island Facebook Page

This year’s runway will feature a compelling mix of local and international talent, including models from Canada and the Philippines. For Vilela, the message is simple but powerful. Cebuanos deserve a world-class show, and this collaboration is a step toward making that vision a reality.

Leading the creative spotlight are renowned Filipino designers Axel Que and Chynna Mamawal, alongside visual artist Noel Cabulang. Each brings a distinct narrative to the Promise in Paradise theme. For Mamawal, the show is an opportunity to reflect her growth as a designer. Known for her feminine silhouettes, she plans to explore a balance between softness and strength by combining structured elements with fluid forms. “I want to showcase resilience through my pieces, merging feminine silhouettes with more masculine, structured designs,” she shared.

Photo from Jpark Island Facebook Page

Que, on the other hand, sees Paradise as a deeply personal concept. “When I do a show, I always tell a story of who I am. Paradise, for me, is something heavenly, something aspirational,” he said. The Brides at Triton 2026 also marks Que’s first time staging a show of this scale at Jpark, making the moment even more significant.

Visual artist Noel Cabulang adds yet another layer to the experience by merging fashion with visual arts. His 30-piece collection is rooted in gestural abstractionism, inspired by the idea of a promise made in paradise. For Cabulang, the show is also symbolic of a broader movement. “It is about time to step out of the shadow of Manila. Many major fashion shows happen there, and now it is time to make it happen in Cebu,” he said.

Beyond the runway, the collaboration with IFAW extends to creative development through the IFAW Bootcamp. Bringing expertise from Canada, the program focuses on building self-confidence, social skills, and personal development through modeling workshops for kids and teens. While not directly tied to weddings, the initiative creates opportunities for young talents who may eventually walk future editions of The Brides at Triton runway, reinforcing the event’s commitment to nurturing creativity at every level.

General Manager Bryan Connelly shared that ensuring a world-class experience is an ongoing promise for the Jpark team. “Each year, we promise to excel and add more value to The Brides at Triton. Having an international flair adds a touch of class and dignity to the experience, especially in a high-end resort setting,” he said.

Photo from Jpark Island Facebook Page

As The Brides at Triton looks ahead, the vision remains clear. To continually evolve, to elevate the local wedding and creative industries, and to provide couples with an experience that feels both intimate and extraordinary.

The Brides at Triton 2026 will happen on March 21 to 22, 2026, at the Triton Grand Ballroom, Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, bringing together love, design, and craftsmanship in a celebration that continues to redefine what a bridal showcase can be.