Cebu may experience rainy weekend due to amihan, says Pagasa

Dark rain clouds hover over some areas of Metro Cebu. | CDN Digital File Photo by Brian Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos can expect cool and rainy days ahead as the northeast monsoon (amihan) continues to affect the province this weekend, the state weather bureau reported.

In their recent forecast, the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) shared that Cebu may experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers from Friday, January 23, to Saturday, January 24.

READ: Ada weakens into remnant low, but monsoon keeps Visayas on alert

Rainy weekend ahead for Cebu

Heavier rains may begin on Sunday due to two possible weather systems, according to weather specialist Joseph Merlas.

“This could be caused by a shear line or the low-pressure area that we are currently monitoring,” Merlas told CDN Digital.

A shear line forms when two different air masses, such as the northeast monsoon and easterlies, meet. This formation often results in heavy rain or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau reported that only one low-pressure area (LPA) is being monitored as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

READ: Amihan to bring light rains in most of PH — Pagasa

The LPA, previously named “Ada,” was last spotted about 560 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. Meanwhile, a different system (LPA 01c) has reportedly dissipated while outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Pagasa said the existing LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Rough sea conditions

While moderate to strong winds prevail across the province due to amihan, the Visayas PRSD also warned of moderate to rough sea conditions throughout the weekend.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, the Pagasa has raised a gale warning over the eastern coasts of the following:

Catanduanes

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

READ: Tropical Storm Ada halts sea trips, grounds flights in Cebu

Wave heights from 2.8 to 4.5 meters may persist in these affected areas throughout the amihan season.

“Smaller vessels are discouraged from operating due to rough seas and strong winds,” Merlas said in vernacular.

The public has been urged to stay updated on official weather advisories and forecasts, as changing weather conditions may still bring periods of rain in affected areas.

READ: Cloudy, rainy weekend ahead for Cebu — Pagasa

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