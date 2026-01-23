Catmon road accident: Rider killed as truck drags down power lines

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in a road accident Thursday evening, along the national highway in Barangay San Jose, Catmon, Cebu, after a passing truck dragged down hanging wires that struck two oncoming motorcycles

As of Friday, January 23, the victim’s family has already claimed his remains and brought them to a funeral home, according to Police Master Sergeant Ronald Anoche of Catmon Municipal Police Station.

On the other hand, the second motorcycle rider involved sustained only abrasions on his hand after being hit by the fallen wires and toppling from his motorcycle. He was treated accordingly.

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Anoche said that the truck driver remains in police custody as of Friday afternoon. Families of both riders and representatives of the trucking company are expected to appear at the police station to determine whether charges will be filed or if the case will be settled, with the company shouldering medical and burial expenses.

The Catmon road accident

According to a report from Catmon Municipal Police Station, the accident occurred at around 8:30 p.m., along the Catmon stretch of the national highway.

A truck traveling southbound toward Cebu City allegedly struck hanging telecommunication lines connected to two electrical posts.

The impact caused the wires — and the posts — to fall onto the roadway.

Moments later, two motorcycles were hit by the grounded wires: one traveling southbound behind the truck, another traveling northbound in the opposite lane.

READ: Cebu City road accidents: Pedestrian, 4 others injured

The southbound rider sustained multiple injuries. He was rushed by municipal ambulance to Sogod District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police identified him as Hendry Tribunalom, 25, a resident of Barangay Taytayan, Bogo City.

Meanwhile, the northbound rider suffered minor abrasions after being struck by the wires and falling from his motorcycle. He was identified as Keithreil Collantes, 22, a resident of Barangay Anapog, Catmon.

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Probe ongoing

Initial medical findings indicated fatal injuries consistent with the accident and electrocution, Anoche said.

Investigators noted that the deceased’s family did not consent to an autopsy and proceeded with burial arrangements.

Authorities continue their investigation to determine liabilities and next steps. This includes whether the incident will result in criminal charges or a settlement.

Police are also coordinating with the affected families and the trucking firm as the case develops.

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