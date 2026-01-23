Graft complaint filed vs Mandaue City Mayor Ouano

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano | Mandaue PIO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A graft complaint was filed before the Office of the Ombudsman–Visayas on Friday, January 23, 2025, against Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, Barangay Cogon Councilor Ian Negrido Arioja, and Barangay Poblacion Councilor Renee Lyn de Guzman Castro of Compostela for alleged violations of anti-graft and local government laws.

The complainant, Mandaue resident and commentator Edward Ligas, accused the respondents of violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; unlawful appointment under Article 244 of the Revised Penal Code; as well as grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service in relation to Sections 94(a) and 95 of the Local Government Code.

The graft complaint involves both criminal and administrative cases.

Ligas said the complaint stemmed from the alleged engagement and payment of an incumbent barangay kagawad under a contract of service (COS), which he claimed is prima facie inconsistent with the restrictions imposed by the Local Government Code on elective local officials.

In his graft complaint, Ligas asked the Ombudsman to place Mayor Ouano under preventive suspension while the case is under investigation.

Graft complaint vs Mayor Ouano

The complaint stated that Mayor Ouano personally and knowingly signed and approved contracts of service from August 1 to December 31, 2025, appointing Arioja as administrative specialist with a monthly salary of P21,448, subject to withholding taxes, and requiring 20 hours of work per week; and Castro as accounting specialist with a monthly rate of P20,110, also subject to withholding taxes and a 20-hour workweek.

Ligas denied that he was backed by any politician in filing the complaint. He said this was personal, as a concerned citizen, taxpayer, and resident of the city.

“Atoang reklamo naay basehanan. Tan-awa ang substance sa complaint. Matingala ta sa kadaghan og tawo sa Mandaue nganong ang taga Compostela man gyud nga officials ang gi-hire sa mayor. Wala na bay lain kahibaw dinha sa Mandaue?” said Ligas.

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Supporting his claims, Ligas cited a letter from the Department of the Interior and Local Government–7 issued last December 16, 2025, in response to his request, signed by Provincial Director Dr. Jesús Robel T. Sastrillo Jr.

The letter stated that, based on Barangay Information System records and verification by the assigned field officer in the Municipality of Compostela, Cebu, both Arioja and Castro are currently serving as elected barangay officials.

Furthermore, the letter identified Arioja as a Sangguniang Barangay member of Barangay Cogon, Compostela, Cebu, and Castro as a Sangguniang Barangay member of Barangay Poblacion, Compostela, Cebu.

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Mayor’s side

For his part, Mayor Ouano said it was the right of Ligas to file a case against him before the Office of the Ombudsman–Visayas.

In an interview with reporters on January 23, 2026, Ouano said he had earlier been advised that a complaint would be filed against him and that such cases are expected as part of public service.

“Iya man nang katungod,” Ouano said, referring to Ligas’ decision to lodge the complaint.

Ouano added that Ligas is not unfamiliar to them. Ligas had also previously filed a case involving his sister, Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

Ouano said he would address the allegations with the help of his legal team once he formally receives a copy of the complaint from the Ombudsman–Visayas.

He also said that the employee from Barangay Cogon, Compostela, who was hired under a contract of service, has already resigned as councilor.

“We cannot comment on the merits yet because we have yet to receive an official copy of the complaint,” Ouano said. He added that he would refer the matter to his legal team.

Mayor Ouano expressed confidence that no law or regulation was violated. Moreover, he cited advice from the city legal office that there is no employee-employer relationship under a contract of service arrangement.

He said he considers the complaint part of the professional hazards of public service, and that he will continue to focus on his work for Mandaue City despite what he described as early political noise ahead of the 2028 elections.///

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