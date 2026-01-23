RV Deniega, Japanese foe make weight for Tokyo bout

RV Deniega (R) and Hijiri Oka (L) pose after their weigh-in | Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxer RV Deniega and Japan’s Hijiri Oka both made weight ahead of their showdown at the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Saturday, January 23.

Deniega and Oka each tipped the scales at 117.7 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in, clearing the way for their scheduled eight-round, non-title bantamweight bout on a card promoted by Ohashi Promotions.

The fight marks Deniega’s second appearance in Japan, where he is still hunting for his first win. He previously fought on Japanese soil in 2023, dropping an eight-round unanimous decision to Japan-based American Saul Sanchez.

Despite that setback, RV Deniega continues to be regarded as a solid prospect from Sanman Boxing Gym in his hometown of General Santos City. The 26-year-old owns a 12–2 record, highlighted by eight knockouts.

READ: Manny Pacquiao ‘finalizing’ January fight vs Rolly Romero

Last year, RV Deniega tested himself on the road once more, challenging African Charlton Malajika for the International Boxing Organization (IBO) Youth bantamweight title in South Africa. Though he absorbed a unanimous decision loss, the bout added valuable experience to his growing résumé.

READ: RV Deniega loses IBO World Youth title bout to South Africa’s Malajika

Oka, meanwhile, is an emerging Japanese prospect still early in his professional career. The 23-year-old turned pro just last year and boasts a perfect 2–0 record, both wins coming by knockout.

He announced his arrival with a first-round stoppage of Thailand’s Thatsanasin Wongsuwan, then followed it up with another knockout victory over Chirawat Phrmma later in the year.

READ: RV Deniega eyes first Japan win in January 23 bout

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