Sinulog Volleyball 2026 completes Final Four cast

Sinulog Cup 2026 Volleyball Tournament | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Final Four lineup of the Cebu City Sinulog Volleyball Open Invitational Tournament is now complete after the elimination round wrapped up on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Atty. Dico Spikers, Mischka, AJA Spikers, and Savouge emerged as the top four teams. They all posted strong elimination-round performances to book their semifinal berths in their respective brackets.

READ: PMI, Mischka, Assassins with contrasting Sinulog Volleyball Cup wins

The Sinulog Volleyball 2026 semifinal pairings

The Atty. Dico Spikers clinched their spot after surviving Lowkey in a gripping three-set encounter, 23–25, 29–27, 25–23. Carl Justin Berdal paced the Spikers, who finished the eliminations with a 3–1 win-loss record.

They are set to face the unbeaten AJA Spikers in the semifinals. AJA capped off a flawless elimination campaign with a straight-sets win over the Cebu City Niños, 25–16, 25–22, behind a solid outing from Rheyn St. Clair to complete a perfect 4–0 slate.

In the other semifinal pairing, Savouge will clash with Mischka. Mischka secured its Final Four ticket after edging Amigos in another three-set battle, 24–26, 25–21, 25–23, with Winky Soriano earning Player of the Game honors. Mischka closed the eliminations at 3–1.

READ: Sinulog Cup 2026 Volleyball Tournament draws region’s best squads

Savouge, meanwhile, continued its dominant run with a convincing straight-sets victory over Assassins, 25–16, 25–22, led by Angelo Reyes. Savouge also swept the elimination round with a spotless 4––0 record.

As of this writing, the semifinal matches are already underway.

The tournament champion will pocket P100,000, while the runner-up will receive P50,000. Third and fourth-place finishers will take home P30,000 and P20,000, respectively.

The Sinulog Volleyball 2026 Tournament is co-organized by the Cebu City Government, the Cebu City Sports Commission, and the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

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