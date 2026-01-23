Mandaue intensifies waste segregation, deploys eco-wardens in all barangays

Mandaue City Councilor Dante Borbajo, president of the Association of Barangay Councils. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City officials are intensifying efforts to strictly implement waste segregation across all barangays as the city continues to grapple with its garbage disposal problem following the closure of the Binaliw Landfill in Cebu City.

City Councilor Dante Borbajo, president of the Association of Barangay Councils, said Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has directed barangays to strengthen and consistently enforce waste segregation at the source.

Borbajo acknowledged that segregation remains a challenge, even among barangays and households, due to varying behaviors of residents. He stressed the need for barangay officials and residents to fully understand and comply with proper waste segregation practices.

READ: Seeking waste solutions, Mandaue leaders visit Naga WTE plant

In an interview on Thursday, January 22, Borbajo said that during a meeting on Monday, January 19, 2026, he requested the deployment of eco-wardens in all 27 barangays to help monitor garbage disposal.

The mayor approved the request, assigning three job-order eco-wardens per barangay. The eco-wardens are set to undergo orientation with the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MECNRO) and will begin their duties immediately.

The eco-wardens will be tasked with inspecting garbage, checking compliance with collection schedules, conducting information campaigns, and monitoring violations related to improper waste disposal. Residents caught dumping unsegregated garbage or disposing of waste improperly may be issued penalties.

READ: Council authorizes Jonkie to sign MOA for garbage dumping in Consolacion

Mandaue City’s garbage collection schedule provides that biodegradable waste will be collected every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while residual and recyclable waste will be collected every Tuesday and Thursday.

Borbajo said that under the existing ordinance, violators may be fined P500. Half of the amount goes to the city, while the other half serves as an incentive for the apprehending eco-warden. If there is a witness, the incentive may be shared.

He added that barangays are mandated to implement segregation at the source and that the city has resumed the implementation of incentives for compliant barangays.

Borbajo noted that eco-wardens are expected to help ensure compliance, particularly since garbage is often placed in plastic bags and sacks, making segregation more difficult.

Mandaue City continues to look for solutions to its garbage disposal problem after the Binaliw Landfill was closed following a deadly trash slide. With the landfill still unusable, the city has identified a temporary transfer station at a portion of the Mandaue Green Learning Park in Barangay Umapad to sustain garbage collection.

Recently, the Mandaue City Council, during a special session on Thursday, January 22, authorized Mayor Ouano to engage a private hauling firm to ensure uninterrupted garbage collection and disposal. A memorandum of agreement was entered into with Infinite Hauling Services.

Under the agreement, Infinite Trading was tapped for emergency waste hauling and disposal for a fixed period of three months, from January 15 to April 15, 2026, at a cost of P60 million.

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