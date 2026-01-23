Bogo tightens rules on DPWH projects to be implemented within the city

Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez. Photo: City of Bogo FB Page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City Government of Bogo City has set specific requirements before allowing the implementation of projects by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) within its territorial jurisdiction.

In a letter addressed to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez stressed that prior consultation with the city government and approval from the Sangguniang Panlungsod must be secured before any DPWH project is implemented in Bogo City.

READ: Archival halts new 751M flood projects pending DPWH coordination

The mayor also required the DPWH to submit a clear and well-defined schedule of project implementation, covering the entire timeline from pre-procurement conferences to the target date of completion and turnover, to ensure transparency and proper coordination.

Martinez cited the Local Government Code, which mandates national government agencies to conduct consultations and secure approval from the concerned Sanggunian before undertaking any program or project within a local government unit’s jurisdiction.

“Thus, before any DPWH project is implemented within the territorial jurisdiction of the City of Bogo, prior consultation with the City Government shall be conducted and a Sangguniang Panlungsod approval shall be obtained first,” Martinez said in her letter.

She added that the project timetable must also include the full procurement timeline, starting from the pre-procurement conference.

READ: Another ghost project: Former DPWH chief Bonoan probed anew

The move comes as the DPWH has been under heightened public scrutiny for months following allegations linking the agency to a large-scale flood control scam, raising concerns over transparency, project implementation, and the use of public funds in flood mitigation projects nationwide.

Martinez further cited Section 25(b) of the Local Government Code, which states that national agencies with project implementation functions must coordinate with local government units and ensure their participation in both the planning and implementation of national projects.

In light of these provisions, the city formally expressed its objection to the implementation of any DPWH project until all stated requirements are fully complied with.

Aside from Secretary Dizon, copies of the letter were also furnished to Engr. Susan Ornopia-Aroa of the DPWH Cebu 4th District Engineering Office and its Planning and Design Section Chief, Engr. Jose Binoya.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP