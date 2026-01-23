Sandro Marcos: House won’t block impeachment complaints vs. PBBM

House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos. CDN Digital File Photo

MANILA – House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos on Friday said the House of Representatives will not block and will properly act on any impeachment complaint filed against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Marcos said the House is duty-bound under the Constitution to act on any impeachment complaint once it is formally filed with the Office of the House Secretary General and transmitted to the Office of the Speaker, which will refer the matter to the committee on rules for inclusion in the Order of Business and referral to the committee on justice.

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“Tungkulin ng Kamara, sa ilalim ng Saligang Batas, na aksiyunan ang anumang impeachment complaint na ihahain laban sa sinumang impeachable official (Under the Constitution, it is the duty of the House to act on any impeachment complaint filed against any impeachable official),” Marcos said.

As Majority Leader, Marcos said it is the responsibility of his office to refer any impeachment complaint to the House Committee on Justice after it has been included in the Calendar of Business and read in plenary.

“Dapat dinggin ng Kamara ang anumang isasampang impeachment complaint, kahit pa ito ay laban sa aking ama (The House must hear and consider any impeachment complaint, even if it is against my father),” he stressed.

Marcos also emphasized that impeachment is a constitutional process “governed by rules and due process,” and that the House is expected to act “without prejudice and in accordance with established procedures.” (PNA)

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