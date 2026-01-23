2 Filipinos dead as cargo ship capsizes near Scarborough Shoal

RESCUED. Filipino seafarers get pulled out of the waters near Scarborough Shoal after their vessel capsized 55 nautical miles off Scarborough Shoal on Friday (Jan. 23, 2026). As of 12:30 p.m., 15 of the 21 all-Filipino crew members manning the ship have been rescued while two were confirmed dead. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Embassy in Manila)

MANILA – Two of the 21 Filipino crew members aboard a Singaporean-flagged cargo vessel that capsized near Scarborough Shoal have been confirmed dead, while search and rescue operations continue for those still missing.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila on Friday afternoon said responding Chinese maritime authorities were able to pull out of the waters a total of 17 seafarers, 14 of whom are in stable condition while one is under medical emergency treatment.

READ: PCG deploys ships, aircraft as CCG rescues Filipino crew off Scarborough

“Rescue efforts are currently underway in full swing, and China’ maritime authorities are organizing additional rescue teams to rush to the accident site,” it said.

The vessel was en route from the Philippines to Guangdong, China when it overturned about 55 nautical miles off Scarborough Shoal.

Rescue was carried out after a maritime search and rescue center in Hainan Province received the report.

The embassy said military aircraft were deployed to conduct continuous aerial searches over the incident area, while two nearby China Coast Guard vessels were ordered to proceed immediately to the scene for rescue work. (PNA)

READ: Fisherman rescued after motorized banca capsized off Lapu-Lapu waters

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