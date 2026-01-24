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Daily Gospel, January 24, 2026

By: CDN Digital January 24,2026 - 06:30 AM

This is the Daily Gospel for January 24, 2026, which is the Saturday of the Second week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, January 23, 2026

Daily Gospel, January 22, 2026

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 3, 20-21.

Jesus came with his disciples into the house. Again the crowd gathered, making it impossible for them even to eat.

When his relatives heard of this they set out to seize him, for they said, “He is out of his mind.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

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TAGS: Catholic, Gospel
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