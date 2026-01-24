Pagasa: Amihan, shear line to bring rains in PH on Saturday

Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The local state weather bureau said the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, and shear line are expected to bring rain showers in large parts of the country on Saturday.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)’s weather forecast issued on Friday afternoon, the following Luzon areas will experience cloudy skies with rain showers on Saturday:

Cagayan Valley

Apayao

Calinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Aurora

Quezon Province

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Bicol Region

READ: Cebu may experience rainy weekend due to amihan, says Pagasa

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of light rain showers.

“For Metro Manila, it’s cool weather, 22°C to 29°C,” Pagasa weather specialist Estareja said.

In Palawan and Visayas, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of light rains are expected, except for the possibility of heavy rains over Eastern Samar and Southern Leyte due to the shear line, or the boundary of the northeasterly and easterly winds.

As for Mindanao, the shear line is expected to bring a high chance of rain showers over the following areas:

Caraga Region

Davao Region

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Misamis Oriental

“So if you go out of the house, make sure you have an umbrella and if the rains intensify, be careful of the threat of flooding and landslides,” Estareja said.

The remaining parts of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies from morning to afternoon and cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms from afternoon to evening, the weather specialist said.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area (formerly Cyclone Ada) inside the Philippine area of responsibility, which was last located 560 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, remains “unlikely” to redevelop into a tropical depression.

Eastareja said there is a high chance that the LPA will be dissolved in the coming days as it traverses near the eastern sections of Mindanao.

‘Gale warning’

Due to the continued effect of the amihan, a gale warning with a height of 2.8 to 4.5 meters was raised over the following seaboards:

Catanduanes

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Estareja said it will still be dangerous for small sea vessels in the areas to sail; thus, sea travel suspensions are possible.

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