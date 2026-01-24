Binaliw landfill workers receive financial aid, benefits

Families of those still trapped in the rubble after a landslide at Binaliw Landfill grow frustrated and angry as the search and retrieval operation has been days underway. | CDN file photo / Lyle Andales

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Survivors of the Binaliw landfill collapse, along with other workers and the families of those who died, already received financial assistance from the facility operator and concerned government agencies to help cover burial costs, hospital fees, and employee compensation.

Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PIWSI) has given P50,000 initial cash aid to the families, shared Marites Mercado, chief of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) Tri-City Field Office.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

“The company has manifested giving additional assistance. They also shouldered the funeral expenses of those who passed and the medical expenses of the injured,” Mercado told reporters on Friday, January 23.

She added that injured workers and the victims’ dependents under the Social Security System (SSS) may claim benefits, with amounts based on employees’ contributions.

READ: Binaliw tragedy: Victims, kin receive food, cash aid from DSWD-7

With the incident considered a work-related contingency, the affected workers are also entitled to claims benefits through the DOLE Employees’ Compensation Commission.

Work on halt

Meanwhile, the DOLE confirmed that the company paid the January salaries of workers not included in the casualty count, including those employed under subcontractors.

READ: DENR issues cease-and-desist order vs Binaliw landfill operator

“Dili man sad nila sala na wala silay trabaho (It is not the employees’ fault that they are no longer working right now),” Mercado said.

A total of 118 workers have been identified at the Binaliw landfill. Among the 36 recorded fatalities, 27 were employed by PIWSI while nine were outsourced.

READ: Amid heavy rains, search, rescue efforts continue in Binaliw landfill

Mercado said the remaining and surviving workers have not been terminated from employment while investigations at the landfill continue.

The agency has since coordinated with Public Employment Service Offices for workers seeking alternative employment, while the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program also remains open for those interested.

This comes after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) issued a cease-and-desist order against PIWSI, stopping the operations at the dumpsite.

Investigations continue

The DOLE will conduct further investigation into the incident before determining whether the company is liable for any penalties. Mercado added that they are also open to coordinating with the DENR during the probe.

The subcontractor involved in Prime’s operations has already been summoned by DOLE, but they have yet to appear, as they are focused on assisting the victims.

Profiling of the affected workers also continues to ensure that they receive proper assistance following the collapse of the landfill on January 8, 2026.

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