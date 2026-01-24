Aumentado signs Bohol Sustainable Tourism Development Code into law

Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado (seated, 2nd from right) signs the province’s new Tourism Code on Tuesday, January 20, a major step towards sustainable, inclusive and community-centered tourism development in Bohol. (PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVE RESPONTE)

TAGBILARAN CITY — Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado on Tuesday, signed into law the Bohol Sustainable Tourism Development Code of 2025, a landmark measure aimed at managing tourism growth while protecting the province’s environment, cultural heritage and local communities.

The signing at the New Capitol Building was witnessed by Vice Governor Nick Besas, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and tourism and environmental stakeholders.

Authored by Board Member Jiselle Rae “Jamie” Aumentado Villamor, the law replaces outdated tourism policies with a sustainability-based framework aligned with Bohol’s development goals and its recognition as the country’s first United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) Global Geopark.

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Aumentado described the new Tourism Code as the start of a “new chapter” for Bohol as a premier tourism destination.

“The updated Tourism Code is a timely response to the evolving needs of our tourism sector,” Aumentado said.

“It diversifies our tourism offerings, addresses long-standing gaps, and ensures that growth remains adaptive, resilient and beneficial to all Boholanos.”

The new tourism code aligns tourism development with the province’s Strategic Change Agenda, emphasizing sustainable growth and human development, while reinforcing Bohol’s vision of becoming a “smart, resilient, and inclusive” province.

Aumentado stressed that the law’s passage was only the beginning.

“Tourism growth must translate into real benefits for our communities,” he said, thanking the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, led by Besas, and stakeholders who helped shape the measure.

The Code strengthens the Bohol Provincial Tourism Office and reorganizes the Provincial Tourism Council into the Provincial Tourism Development Council, which will help formulate a Tourism Price Guide for activities not regulated by national agencies.

It mandates a six-year Provincial Tourism Development Plan aligned with national tourism policies and Unesco Geopark principles and authorizes the collection of tourism revenues.

Of these, 50 percent will fund tourism development and sustainability programs, while 20 percent will go to island barangays for basic services and livelihood.

The law institutionalizes a “Boholano First” policy, prioritizing Boholanos in tourism employment and services, and introduces the Ultimate Boholano Identity (UBI) Seal of Excellence, a voluntary recognition system for establishments that uphold cultural authenticity, environmental sustainability, safety, and fair pricing.

It also strengthens inter-LGU coordination through designated Tourism Officers, local tourism councils, and Destination Management Clusters such as Panglao, Chocolate Hills, and Loboc–Loay, alongside provisions on carrying capacity enforcement, visitor management, standardized signages, and conservation measures.

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