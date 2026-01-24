Archival banks on Aloguinsan landfill after Minglanilla, Talisay refusals

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival | File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival on Friday said he understands the refusal of neighboring local government units to accept the city’s garbage, as the capital now turns to farther disposal sites, including Aloguinsan town.

The city government is also pressing the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to allow a transfer station within the city.

Archival said the decision of Minglanilla and Talisay City to reject Cebu City’s waste was rooted in legitimate concerns over capacity, environmental impact, and accountability to their own constituents.

READ: Minglanilla rejects Cebu City waste proposal following Binaliw disaster

“I understand the predicament of the two mayors. This is not a joke. We are talking about 500 to 700 tons of garbage a day. We understand their situation and the concerns of their constituents,” Archival said.

He said discussions during a multi-agency meeting made it clear that the landfills in neighboring towns were primarily built to serve their own residents, not outside localities.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

“Even if it was proposed as temporary, it still has to be discussed with their constituents. Their landfills could be overwhelmed,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, Archival said Cebu City will continue hauling waste to a private landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, since the 30-day negotiated arrangement remains valid, while exploring additional sites farther away.

READ: Binaliw landfill: What’s next after all bodies were retrieved?

“We will continue. We are also looking at additional landfills that can accommodate our waste. One option is Aloguinsan, although that will mean higher hauling costs,” he said.

Archival said he plans to inform the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council next week that he will seek to realign P30 million from disaster funds to cover garbage hauling expenses amid the crisis.

READ: Osmeña renews call for incinerators amid Cebu City waste disposal woes

He also said the City will continue pushing the DENR to allow the establishment of a transfer station within Cebu City to ease logistical and financial pressure.

“We will also continue to ask the DENR about the possibility of a transfer station in Cebu City,” Archival said.

Refusal of nearby LGUs

Minglanilla and Talisay City formally rejected proposals to accept Cebu City’s waste during an emergency meeting on January 22, convened after the closure of the Binaliw landfill following a deadly trash slide.

Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad said his municipality could not shoulder the environmental and social burden of Cebu City’s waste, stressing that the proposal was raised without prior consultation and faced strong opposition from residents.

He added that Minglanilla is already struggling with its own waste disposal and that its privately owned landfill has been closed for three years due to regulatory and contractual issues.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas had a similar position, saying his city could not accept waste from other LGUs due to capacity and regulatory limitations, although it is willing to provide logistical assistance if Cebu City hauls garbage farther south.

Mounting costs, limited options

Cebu City generates roughly 600 tons of garbage daily. Since the January 8 trash slide at the Binaliw landfill that killed 36 people on-site and one volunteer rescuer later in the hospital, the Environmental Management Bureau has ordered the facility closed except for cleanup operations.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña earlier warned that hauling waste to more distant sites could push annual costs to between P500 million and P700 million, potentially affecting funding for essential city programs.

He urged the national government to revisit the possibility of incinerators rather than spending millions on hauling costs to far-flung landfills.

Despite the financial strain, Archival said the city has no choice but to pursue available options while working toward longer-term solutions.

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