China Coast Guard rescues 17 Pinoy crew members of cargo vessel

Photo provided by the National Task Force West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) in 2025 shows a Chinese Coast Guard. | National Task Force West Philippine Sea via AP

The China Coast Guard (CCG) has rescued 17 of the 21 Filipino crew members of a Singaporean-flagged cargo vessel that ran into trouble in waters near China, while the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed ships and aircraft to search for the four remaining crew members, officials said.

The MV Devon Bay, carrying iron ore, departed Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte, bound for Guangdong, China, when it began listing. Its last known position was about 262 kilometers west of Sabangan Point, Ango Bay, Pangasinan, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The PCG said it received the distress report from K Line Roro Bulk Ship Management, the vessel’s operator. In response, it deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), BRP Cape San Agustin (MRRV-4408) and two aircraft to conduct search and rescue operations.

READ: 2 Filipinos dead as cargo ship capsizes near Scarborough Shoal

According to reports from Chinese authorities, the People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command launched a joint rescue operation on Friday for the capsized vessel near Huangyan Dao, China.

Military aircraft conducted continuous aerial searches over the incident area, while two China Coast Guard vessels were dispatched immediately for rescue work.

READ: China CG, militia harass PH fishing vessels; 3 injured

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, 17 crew members have been rescued—14 are in stable condition, two confirmed dead and one is receiving emergency medical treatment. Additional rescue teams are being organized to assist ongoing operations.

Four not found

The PCG Command Center confirmed 17 rescued by China, while four remain unaccounted for, according to K Line Roro Bulk Ship Management Co. Ltd.

“The Coast Guard continues to closely monitor the situation and is fully committed to ensuring the safety of the remaining crew members,” the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

The operation follows international maritime obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which requires ships to assist persons in distress even within another country’s maritime zone.

While Devon Bay’s last known position was inside the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, foreign vessels may pass through under freedom of navigation, but cannot conduct law enforcement patrols.

Rescue and search efforts are ongoing, with the PCG coordinating with regional maritime authorities to locate and assist the four remaining crew members.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP