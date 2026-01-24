Cebu City scraps notarization for release of temporary permits

Taxpayers from Cebu City north district gathered at Robinsons Galleria on Thursday, January 4, as business permit processing and renewal commenced. | CDN Photo/ via Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will no longer require notarization for the release of temporary business permits.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced on Saturday that Mayor Nestor Archival has agreed to immediately stop the requirement for notarized application forms and sworn undertakings for temporary business permits, provided that all required taxes, charges, and fees have been paid.

“There are many in City Hall who make a sideline of charging up to P400 for notarizations that are not legally required. This places an unnecessary and unfair burden on our taxpayers,” Osmeña said in a statement.

READ: Cebu City extends business permit renewal to January 30

“I am happy to announce that Mayor Nestor has agreed to stop this practice effective immediately. The City Government’s job is to make your life easier, not harder,” he added.

The decision followed a formal request Osmeña sent to Archival on January 22. In the letter, the vice mayor asked for the same-day release of temporary business permits without notarization, as long as applicants have settled all dues.

READ: Osmeña eyes automatic biz permit issuance to fast-track startups

Osmeña said the directive takes effect immediately and applies to temporary permits released during the renewal period.

Earlier, the Cebu City Council approved an extension of the deadline for business permits and license renewals to January 30, 2026, following requests from business groups and taxpayers.

A resolution authored by Councilor Dave Tumulak moved the original Jan. 20 deadline to give applicants more time to process renewals without incurring penalties, citing the expected surge in transactions and long queues at City Hall.

Under the Local Government Code of 1991, local governments may extend payment deadlines for taxes, fees, and charges for up to six months when justified.

The Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) earlier reminded business owners that late payments will still incur a 25 percent surcharge on unpaid taxes, fees, or charges, plus a 2 percent interest per month on any remaining balance.

To decongest City Hall, the city government has opened satellite payment centers at SM Seaside City Cebu and Robinsons Galleria Cebu, while transaction hours at the City Treasurer’s Office start at 8 a.m. daily.

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